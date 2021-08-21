Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Stevens Point

(STEVENS POINT, WI) Companies in Stevens Point are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Stevens Point:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn Up to $1,375/Week

🏛️ Paschall Truck Lines - Midwest Regional

📍 Stevens Point, WI

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Dedicated Opportunity - Home Weekends! Up to $1,375/Week Minimum Pay Protection + $5k Transition Bonus PTL - 85 years in business and growing. Ask us about our new pay ...

2. Sales Representative. $500-$2500 per week

🏛️ Harlan Agency

📍 Wausau, WI

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn $125k plus in the first year. Yes, this is a REAL JOB. The current Coronovirus situation is causing a high demand for insurance products we sell. We need agents asap who are honest, ethical and ...

3. Operating Room Travel Nurse RN - $4480 per week in WI- Wausau, WI

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Wausau, WI

💰 $4,480 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

4. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed - Work from Home

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Wausau, WI

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...

5. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Stevens Point, WI

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

6. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Stevens Point, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

7. Quality Technician

🏛️ Sonoco

📍 Wausau, WI

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sonoco is committed to seeing its employees grow and flourish. Your career path can take many turns and you can be challenged in many different capacities as well as geographic locations right here ...

8. Clinic Intake Specialist, Customer Service - Veterans

🏛️ Maximus

📍 Stevens Point, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Clinic Intake Specialists supporting the Veterans Evaluation Services (administered by Maximus) make an impact everyday by assisting providers and veterans on exam days in any manner needed. Primary ...

9. Customer Service Representative - $18/Hour

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Stevens Point, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Individual will respond to customer's telephone, chat and e-mail inquiries in a 24x7x365 environment. * Offer solutions while demonstrating enthusiasm, apologizing sincerely for inconveniences ...

10. Assembler - First and Second Shift

🏛️ Express Pros

📍 Port Edwards, WI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located in Tomah, WI Salary: $14-16.00/hour Attention Necedah area job seekers! Express Employment Professionals is seeking candidates for a manufacturer in Necedah! Positions may go long term ...