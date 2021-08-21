These jobs are hiring in Buffalo — and they let you set your own schedule

(Buffalo, MN) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Buffalo are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Maple Grove, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Rogers, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Housekeeper, Cleaner

🏛️ ServiceMaster Commercial Systems

📍 Eden Prairie, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Housekeeper, Cleaner ServiceMaster is a family owned business of over 35 years. We are in need of a part time janitor to clean an office building. You will be responsible for keeping offices clean ...

4. Part-Time Delivery Job - Earn up to $22/hr

🏛️ Shipt

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Want to make great money on your own time? As a Driver with Shipt, you can do that and more. You're a bearer of good things - of home essentials. clothing, electronics, and more. Simply drive up to ...

5. CDL B Delivery Driver - Part Time Seasonal, Fall & Spring: $28/hour, $4,000 SIGN ON (Brooklyn Par...

🏛️ Scholastic Book Fairs

📍 Brooklyn Park, MN

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Book Fair - Delivery Driver Class B - Seasonal Schedule: Fall & Spring Season each year, Weekday Daytime Hours, Part-Time Local Routes, Home Daily (No Nights, No Weekends) Paid Hourly: $28.00/ Hour ...

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Maple Grove, MN

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

7. Retail Merchandiser - Flexible Part Time

🏛️ E. A. Langenfeld Associates, Ltd.

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time Retail Merchandiser - Flexible Schedule Looking for flexibility and the ability to create your own weekly schedule in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas? E.A. Langenfeld, an established ...