Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, MN

These jobs are hiring in Buffalo — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Buffalo News Flash
Buffalo News Flash
 8 days ago

(Buffalo, MN) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Buffalo are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bYt7ib900

1. CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Maple Grove, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Rogers, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Housekeeper, Cleaner

🏛️ ServiceMaster Commercial Systems

📍 Eden Prairie, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Housekeeper, Cleaner ServiceMaster is a family owned business of over 35 years. We are in need of a part time janitor to clean an office building. You will be responsible for keeping offices clean ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Part-Time Delivery Job - Earn up to $22/hr

🏛️ Shipt

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Want to make great money on your own time? As a Driver with Shipt, you can do that and more. You're a bearer of good things - of home essentials. clothing, electronics, and more. Simply drive up to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL B Delivery Driver - Part Time Seasonal, Fall & Spring: $28/hour, $4,000 SIGN ON (Brooklyn Par...

🏛️ Scholastic Book Fairs

📍 Brooklyn Park, MN

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Book Fair - Delivery Driver Class B - Seasonal Schedule: Fall & Spring Season each year, Weekday Daytime Hours, Part-Time Local Routes, Home Daily (No Nights, No Weekends) Paid Hourly: $28.00/ Hour ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Maple Grove, MN

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Retail Merchandiser - Flexible Part Time

🏛️ E. A. Langenfeld Associates, Ltd.

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time Retail Merchandiser - Flexible Schedule Looking for flexibility and the ability to create your own weekly schedule in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas? E.A. Langenfeld, an established ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Buffalo News Flash

Buffalo News Flash

Buffalo, MN
64
Followers
373
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
City
Maple Grove, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Home Daily#Prudential#The Twin Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy