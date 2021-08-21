Hiring Now: These roles are open in Harlowton

(HARLOWTON, MT) Companies in Harlowton are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Harlowton:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3389 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Harlowton, MT

💰 $3,389 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Standard Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Harlowton, MT. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3389 / Week ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Yr + $10k Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Bozeman, MT

📍 Melville, MT

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus Recent Grads Welcome! We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and ...

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Harlowton)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Harlowton, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,346 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Harlowton, MT

💰 $3,346 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Harlowton, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

5. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3191 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Harlowton, MT

💰 $3,191 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Harlowton, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3191 ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,191 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Harlowton, MT

💰 $3,191 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Harlowton, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department