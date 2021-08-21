Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Douglas

(DOUGLAS, WY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Douglas companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Douglas:

1. CDL A OTR Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 Douglas, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR 48 states (no Northeast) * * OTR positions start at 48 cpm + 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability. * $1,400 $1,800/week * * 2+ weeks out ...

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Douglas)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Douglas, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. COSTCO Doubles

🏛️ Navajo Express, Inc.

📍 Douglas, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Doubles Company DriversBenefits * Consistently Earn $1400-$1600/week * Orientation Pay * Dedicated Runs * Through House 2x/Week * Professionally Maintained Equipment

4. Customer Service Representative - Work from home

🏛️ Healthcare Outsourcing Network, LLC

📍 Douglas, WY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a company located in Lakewood Colorado with clients around the United States, and we are currently looking to fill openings for at home Customer Service Reps/Patient Account Reps. Patient ...

5. Retail Sales

🏛️ Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus

📍 Douglas, WY

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cellular Plus - Verizon Authorized Retailer $500 Sign On Bonus $35,000 to $50,000 first year earning potential! We need outgoing full time Sales Representatives who are genuinely devoted to finding ...

6. Store Director/Manager

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Douglas, WY

💰 $47,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay $45,300 - $47,000 /yr.+ eligible to participate in the Store Director bonus program Come help build the coolest convenience experience on the planet! Are you a dedicated leader with a proven ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1573.92 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Douglas, WY

💰 $1,573 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Douglas, WY. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1573 ...

8. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Douglas, WY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

9. CDL-A Truck Drivers - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Douglas, WY

💰 $85,046 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $1,442-$1,636 Weekly PAY $74,984-$85,046 Annually *Top CPM: 0.67. CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED Two days per week on average DEDICATED ACCOUNT Drivers will pull from a grocery DC in Denver CO and deliver ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Glendo, WY

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...