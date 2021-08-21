Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

Work remotely in Grand Rapids — these positions are open now

Grand Rapids Dispatch
 8 days ago

(Grand Rapids, MI) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

1. Remote Software Engineer - Node, React

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Grand Rapids, MI

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Jobot Job is hosted by: AJ Friedman Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $100,000 - $120,000 per year A bit about us: Based in the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Grand Rapids, MI

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Camira Group Inc

📍 Grand Rapids, MI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Type: Full-time Shift Schedule: Monday-Friday, 8:30 am-5 pm Work Location: Hybrid, office/remote Who We Are: Camira Fabrics is an award-winning global textile innovator. We design and manufacture ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Grand Rapids, MI

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Grand Rapids, MI

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Work From Home Sales Consultant - Part / Full Time - Leads Available

🏛️ The Graham Agency

📍 Grand Rapids, MI

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Company The Graham Agency focuses on providing mortgage protection coverage to protect homeowners who are concerned about making their mortgage payments in the event of unexpected tragedy (death ...

Click Here to Apply Now

