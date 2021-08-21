Work remotely in Grand Rapids — these positions are open now

(Grand Rapids, MI) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Remote Software Engineer - Node, React

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Grand Rapids, MI

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Jobot Job is hosted by: AJ Friedman Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $100,000 - $120,000 per year A bit about us: Based in the ...

2. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Grand Rapids, MI

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

3. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Camira Group Inc

📍 Grand Rapids, MI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Type: Full-time Shift Schedule: Monday-Friday, 8:30 am-5 pm Work Location: Hybrid, office/remote Who We Are: Camira Fabrics is an award-winning global textile innovator. We design and manufacture ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Grand Rapids, MI

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

5. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Grand Rapids, MI

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

6. Work From Home Sales Consultant - Part / Full Time - Leads Available

🏛️ The Graham Agency

📍 Grand Rapids, MI

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Company The Graham Agency focuses on providing mortgage protection coverage to protect homeowners who are concerned about making their mortgage payments in the event of unexpected tragedy (death ...