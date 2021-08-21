Hiring Now: These roles are open in Washington

(WASHINGTON, DC) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Washington.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Washington:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

2. Customer Engineer

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Reston, VA

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Engineer If you are a Customer Engineer with experience, please read on! What You Will Be Doing - Working closely with customers for deployments, implementations, upgrades, etc. - Be the SME ...

3. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

4. Professional Mover - Up to $28/hr!

🏛️ College Hunks Hauling Junk - Franchise dba College Hunks Hauling Junk

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Mover for College Hunks Hauling Junk and College Hunks Moving, you are the first point of contact for clients on the job. You will have the chance to educate clients about our exceptional ...

5. Junk Removal Specialist - Up to $28/hr!

🏛️ College Hunks Hauling Junk - Franchise dba College Hunks Hauling Junk

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To be one of the H.U.N.K.S., you must be: Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, and Service-oriented. Come and see what all the buzz is about and join our winning team. College Hunks Hauling Junk ...

6. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ The Jonus Group

📍 Bethesda, MD

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client is a well established company within the Insurance sector seeking to add an administrative assistant to their growing team. This person will be supporting the team utilizing effective time ...

7. Package Handler

🏛️ Volt

📍 Sterling, VA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a job? Would you like to earn $20 per hour? Volt, in partnership with the the world leader in package delivery has immediate openings for Warehouse Workers. Warehouse Workers ...

8. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Takoma Park, MD

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

10. Senior Channel Account Manager, GFI Software (Remote) - $150,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, GFI Software. Have you got what it takes