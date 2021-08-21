Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lilliwaup, WA

These Lilliwaup companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Lilliwaup Daily
Lilliwaup Daily
 8 days ago

(Lilliwaup, WA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Lilliwaup? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYt7Kbp00

1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Belfair, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Seabeck, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DSE8 Bremerton, WA (Starting Pay $18.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DSE8 - Bremerton - 7555 Airport Way SW ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level Management

🏛️ The LN Group of Huntsville

📍 Belfair, WA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for individuals who have a background in either customer service, finance, or sales. If you are searching for a company that pays well, and takes care of all members, feel free to apply

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Bremerton, WA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Bremerton, WA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Appointment Specialist/Entry Level Sales

🏛️ DaBella

📍 Bremerton, WA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience required - We will train the right individual! This position is perfect for those that love working outdoors, and for those looking for constant variety in their workday! Give us 6 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lilliwaup Daily

Lilliwaup Daily

Lilliwaup, WA
22
Followers
198
Post
650
Views
ABOUT

With Lilliwaup Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belfair, WA
City
Bremerton, WA
City
Lilliwaup, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Insurance#Cdl#Otr#Cpm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy