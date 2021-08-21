These Lilliwaup companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary
(Lilliwaup, WA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Lilliwaup? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.
1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Life Insurance
📍 Belfair, WA
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
2. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed
🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver
📍 Seabeck, WA
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Delivery Driver - DSE8 Bremerton, WA (Starting Pay $18.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DSE8 - Bremerton - 7555 Airport Way SW ...
3. Entry Level Management
🏛️ The LN Group of Huntsville
📍 Belfair, WA
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring for individuals who have a background in either customer service, finance, or sales. If you are searching for a company that pays well, and takes care of all members, feel free to apply
4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Bremerton, WA
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads
📍 Bremerton, WA
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...
6. Appointment Specialist/Entry Level Sales
🏛️ DaBella
📍 Bremerton, WA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
No experience required - We will train the right individual! This position is perfect for those that love working outdoors, and for those looking for constant variety in their workday! Give us 6 ...
