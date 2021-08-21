Get hired! Job openings in and around Cotulla

(COTULLA, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Cotulla companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cotulla:

1. CDL Class A Owner Operator for Sandbox ⚡️

🏛️ 1845

📍 Pearsall, TX

💰 $12,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Power Only Owner Operators needed for Sandbox in South Texas. 1845 will partner with you to help make your work profitable and enjoyable. We want you to enjoy the satisfaction of being a small ...

2. Data Quality Specialist

🏛️ AC Disaster Consulting

📍 Encinal, TX

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Introduction Our mission is to provide compassionate consulting services to local, state, federal and industry clients, active in disaster response, recovery, and preparedness. We will be on time, on ...

3. Texas Department of Criminal Justice is looking for Correctional Officer Texas Department Of Cri...

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Dilley, TX

💰 $3,284 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Correctional Officer Texas Department Of Criminal Justice - Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Officer - Texas Department of Criminal Justice Are you ready to make a difference in a ...

4. Cashier-Cook-Stocker Fuel America Travel Center

🏛️ Retail 32

📍 Encinal, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come see what all the talk is about! Fuel America Travel Center is open in Encinal, Texas We want to hire YOU! We are currently hiring new, smiling faces for Full-Time Cashiers, Stockers and Cooks ...

5. Correctional Officer

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Dilley, TX

💰 $3,720 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a Career with a Purpose? TDCJ is hiring correctional officer across Texas. Up to a $5,000 sign on bonus available! Apply Online Today! Job Duties * Provides custody and security ...

6. Dietary Cook

🏛️ Nexion Health Management

📍 Dilley, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Rate: $10 + / hr. based on experience This position is located in Carrizo Springs, Texas and is cross posted in multiple areas. Nexion affiliates operate 53 skilled nursing and ...

7. COMPLIANCE COORDINATOR

🏛️ The GEO Group, Inc.

📍 Pearsall, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Facility: SOUTH TEXAS DETENTION FACILITY Compensation Base: $15.60/hour Compensation Bonus (if applicable): Equal Opportunity Employer. Summary * Under general direction, this position assists ...

8. Dietary Aide

🏛️ Nexion Health Management

📍 Dilley, TX

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Rate: $8.25 + / hr. based on experience This position is located in Carrizo Springs, Texas and is cross posted in multiple areas. Nexion affiliates operate 53 skilled nursing and ...

9. Physician / Family Practice / Texas / Permanent / Permanent Family Practice Pediatrics MD in TX Job

🏛️ NEXTLocums

📍 Dilley, TX

💰 $248,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

An esteemed Corrections in Dilley, TX is looking for a best in class Permanent MD for a Family Practice Pediatrics assignment. Quick Facts: Specialty(s): Family Practice PediatricsFacility Type

10. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Cotulla, TX

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Speech Language Pathologist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Cotulla, TX. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Speech ...