Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cotulla, TX

Get hired! Job openings in and around Cotulla

Posted by 
Cotulla Times
Cotulla Times
 8 days ago

(COTULLA, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Cotulla companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cotulla:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bYt7IqN00

1. CDL Class A Owner Operator for Sandbox ⚡️

🏛️ 1845

📍 Pearsall, TX

💰 $12,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Power Only Owner Operators needed for Sandbox in South Texas. 1845 will partner with you to help make your work profitable and enjoyable. We want you to enjoy the satisfaction of being a small ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Data Quality Specialist

🏛️ AC Disaster Consulting

📍 Encinal, TX

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Introduction Our mission is to provide compassionate consulting services to local, state, federal and industry clients, active in disaster response, recovery, and preparedness. We will be on time, on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Texas Department of Criminal Justice is looking for Correctional Officer Texas Department Of Cri...

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Dilley, TX

💰 $3,284 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Correctional Officer Texas Department Of Criminal Justice - Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Officer - Texas Department of Criminal Justice Are you ready to make a difference in a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Cashier-Cook-Stocker Fuel America Travel Center

🏛️ Retail 32

📍 Encinal, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come see what all the talk is about! Fuel America Travel Center is open in Encinal, Texas We want to hire YOU! We are currently hiring new, smiling faces for Full-Time Cashiers, Stockers and Cooks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Correctional Officer

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Dilley, TX

💰 $3,720 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a Career with a Purpose? TDCJ is hiring correctional officer across Texas. Up to a $5,000 sign on bonus available! Apply Online Today! Job Duties * Provides custody and security ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Dietary Cook

🏛️ Nexion Health Management

📍 Dilley, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Rate: $10 + / hr. based on experience This position is located in Carrizo Springs, Texas and is cross posted in multiple areas. Nexion affiliates operate 53 skilled nursing and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. COMPLIANCE COORDINATOR

🏛️ The GEO Group, Inc.

📍 Pearsall, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Facility: SOUTH TEXAS DETENTION FACILITY Compensation Base: $15.60/hour Compensation Bonus (if applicable): Equal Opportunity Employer. Summary * Under general direction, this position assists ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Dietary Aide

🏛️ Nexion Health Management

📍 Dilley, TX

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Rate: $8.25 + / hr. based on experience This position is located in Carrizo Springs, Texas and is cross posted in multiple areas. Nexion affiliates operate 53 skilled nursing and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Physician / Family Practice / Texas / Permanent / Permanent Family Practice Pediatrics MD in TX Job

🏛️ NEXTLocums

📍 Dilley, TX

💰 $248,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

An esteemed Corrections in Dilley, TX is looking for a best in class Permanent MD for a Family Practice Pediatrics assignment. Quick Facts: Specialty(s): Family Practice PediatricsFacility Type

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Cotulla, TX

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Speech Language Pathologist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Cotulla, TX. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Speech ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Cotulla Times

Cotulla Times

Cotulla, TX
22
Followers
210
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cotulla Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pearsall, TX
City
Carrizo Springs, TX
City
Dilley, TX
City
Cotulla, TX
City
Encinal, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Full Time Cashiers#Stockers And Cooks#Nexion#The Geo Group#Corrections#Med Travelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy