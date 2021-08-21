Cancel
IS threat forces US changes to evacuations at Kabul airport

By The Associated Press
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 8 days ago
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A U.S. official says potential Islamic State threats against Americans in Afghanistan are forcing the U.S. military to develop new ways to get evacuees to the airport in Kabul.

The official says small groups of Americans and possibly other civilians will be given specific instructions on what to do, including movement to transit points where they can be gathered up by the military.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations. The changes come as the U.S. Embassy issued a new security warning Saturday telling citizen not to travel to the Kabul airport without individual instruction from a U.S. government representative.

Officials declined to provide more specifics about the IS threat but described it as significant.

