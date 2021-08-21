Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Breckenridge

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Breckenridge.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Breckenridge:

1. General Dentist needed Asap

🏛️ Eastland Dental

📍 Eastland, TX

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Associate Dentist- full time We are looking for an experienced General Dentists at our Eastland locations ( 45 minutes south from Fort Worth) - 2 offices . We are offering 30% of Adjusted Production ...

2. Registered Nurse

🏛️ Stephens Memorial Hospital

📍 Breckenridge, TX

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Registered Nurse to join our team! You will be responsible for the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of assigned patients. Responsibilities: * Administer nursing care to ill ...

3. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Breckenridge, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...

4. Physician / Family Practice / Texas / Permanent / Family Practice Job

🏛️ Seaboard Physician Search

📍 Cisco, TX

💰 $241,153 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Medicine - Brownwood, Texas Brownwood, Texas offers a high quality of life both professionally and personally. Practicing and experienced physicians as well as residents will be considered

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $17.50/Hour + Great Benefits

🏛️ Republic Services - Abilene, TX

📍 Cisco, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Local CDL Class A & B Drivers! Home Daily - Start at $17.50/hr - Excellent Benefits Work for a Fortune-500 company and industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste. As ...

6. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver - Now Hiring

🏛️ Dart

📍 Breckenridge, TX

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Introducing Our BRAND-NEW And Improved Pay Package That ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers Qualify For! Other carriers talk about what's "new" but Dart has been PAYING BETTER and OFFERING MORE for ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Caddo, TX

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

8. CDL Truck Driver Merchandiser - Home Daily - Earn Up to $24/Hour

🏛️ Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages

📍 Breckenridge, TX

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Driver Merchandisers Home Daily - Earn Up to $24 Per Hour - Great Benefits At Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, our employees are a key asset for our success to satisfy our consumers' needs and ...

9. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver - Now Hiring

🏛️ Dart

📍 Breckenridge, TX

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Drive Like A BOSS With Dart's Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driving Opportunities! Top Earners Make $200,000+ Per Year! IT'S TIME TO OWN YOUR OWN TRUCK and Highway Sales has an unbeatable Lease ...