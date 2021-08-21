Get hired! Job openings in and around Colfax

(COLFAX, WA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Colfax companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Colfax:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/21/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Pullman, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

2. Registered Nurse (RN) - Moscow, ID

🏛️ Professional Case Management

📍 Moscow, ID

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PCM TRIALS provides quality, in-home clinical trial visits for various Sponsors and CROs. PCM TRIALS is the only company that hires, trains, certifies, tests, and manages our own Certified Mobile ...

3. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Pullman, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Automotive Technician

🏛️ Wysup Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

📍 Pullman, WA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a skilled, certified automotive technician who is comfortable working on a multitude of different vehicles, enjoys a challenge, works in a professional manner, and is willing to ...

5. Veterinary Technician

🏛️ Potlatch Veterinary Clinic

📍 Potlatch, ID

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are continuing to grow our staff! Potlatch Veterinary Clinic is looking for a dedicated, certified veterinary technician or a technician with a minimum of 3 years experience that possesses the ...

6. Insurance Customer Service Sales Representative

🏛️ Kelly Kimberling Gilder- Farmers Insurance Agency

📍 Moscow, ID

💰 $37,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Insurance Customer Service Sales Representatives work to maximize positive customer experiences by responding to customer inquiries or complaints regarding the company's products or services. They ...

7. Amazon Package Sorter - $2,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Colfax, WA

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Spokane, WA Hourly pay rate : Up to $17.50 ...

8. McDonald's Crew Memeber

🏛️ McDonald's

📍 Pullman, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CREW MEMBER This posting is for a role with an independent McDonald's franchisee. We are hiring driven Crew Members! Start moving forward safely today - McDonald's corporate-owned and franchise ...

9. Carpenter/Handyman

🏛️ Sullivan Construction Inc

📍 Pullman, WA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Carpenter/Handyman to become a part of our team! We are a small local construction company well established in Pullman, WA. We do a wide variety of remodel jobs and new construction ...

10. Assistant To Vice Chancellor

🏛️ Washington State University

📍 Pullman, WA

💰 $5,416 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assistant To Vice Chancellor Title: 1123-NN - Assistant To Business Title: Assistant To Vice Chancellor Location: Employee Type: Admin. Professional Job Family: Administrative Professional - Not OT ...