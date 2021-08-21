Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colfax, WA

Get hired! Job openings in and around Colfax

Posted by 
Colfax Today
Colfax Today
 8 days ago

(COLFAX, WA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Colfax companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Colfax:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1untV2_0bYt77Dd00

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/21/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Pullman, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Registered Nurse (RN) - Moscow, ID

🏛️ Professional Case Management

📍 Moscow, ID

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PCM TRIALS provides quality, in-home clinical trial visits for various Sponsors and CROs. PCM TRIALS is the only company that hires, trains, certifies, tests, and manages our own Certified Mobile ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Pullman, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Automotive Technician

🏛️ Wysup Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

📍 Pullman, WA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a skilled, certified automotive technician who is comfortable working on a multitude of different vehicles, enjoys a challenge, works in a professional manner, and is willing to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Veterinary Technician

🏛️ Potlatch Veterinary Clinic

📍 Potlatch, ID

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are continuing to grow our staff! Potlatch Veterinary Clinic is looking for a dedicated, certified veterinary technician or a technician with a minimum of 3 years experience that possesses the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Insurance Customer Service Sales Representative

🏛️ Kelly Kimberling Gilder- Farmers Insurance Agency

📍 Moscow, ID

💰 $37,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Insurance Customer Service Sales Representatives work to maximize positive customer experiences by responding to customer inquiries or complaints regarding the company's products or services. They ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Amazon Package Sorter - $2,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Colfax, WA

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Spokane, WA Hourly pay rate : Up to $17.50 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. McDonald's Crew Memeber

🏛️ McDonald's

📍 Pullman, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CREW MEMBER This posting is for a role with an independent McDonald's franchisee. We are hiring driven Crew Members! Start moving forward safely today - McDonald's corporate-owned and franchise ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Carpenter/Handyman

🏛️ Sullivan Construction Inc

📍 Pullman, WA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Carpenter/Handyman to become a part of our team! We are a small local construction company well established in Pullman, WA. We do a wide variety of remodel jobs and new construction ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Assistant To Vice Chancellor

🏛️ Washington State University

📍 Pullman, WA

💰 $5,416 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assistant To Vice Chancellor Title: 1123-NN - Assistant To Business Title: Assistant To Vice Chancellor Location: Employee Type: Admin. Professional Job Family: Administrative Professional - Not OT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Colfax Today

Colfax Today

Colfax, WA
21
Followers
240
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Colfax Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
City
Pullman, WA
City
Colfax, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Sales Representatives#Cdl#Certified Mobile#Life Insurance#Jeep#Amazon Package Sorter#Wa Hourly#Mcdonald#Washington State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy