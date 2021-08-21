Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Spencer

(Spencer, IA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Spencer-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Part Time Retail Sales Merchandiser - Walmart Account

🏛️ SAS Retail Services

📍 Spirit Lake, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Retail Sales Merchandiser (Walmart Account) Are you looking to join a team for a fast-growing company that can offer you competitive rates, and the possibility for advancement as you move ...

2. Maintenance - Sanitation - Poultry Hatchery Positions

🏛️ Hy-Line North America, LLC

📍 Spencer, IA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Looking to join a full-time or part-time position with a stable company? Check Out Hy-Line North America! Open Positions include Maintenance, Sanitation, Transfer, Gender Selector and Nova-Tech ...

3. Part-Time Retail Associate - Spencer

🏛️ Goodwill of the Great Plains

📍 Spencer, IA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

New Higher Starting Wages! Here at Goodwill, your work helps to change the lives of people with barriers to employment. Working at Goodwill gives you opportunities to learn and grow through ...

4. Part-time Job Center Representative - Storm Lake

🏛️ Goodwill of the Great Plains

📍 Storm Lake, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a job where you can help others in your community? While most people only know us for our convenient donation centers and affordable thrift stores, we are so much more. By ...