Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spencer, IA

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Spencer

Posted by 
Spencer Times
Spencer Times
 8 days ago

(Spencer, IA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Spencer-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bYt71vH00

1. Part Time Retail Sales Merchandiser - Walmart Account

🏛️ SAS Retail Services

📍 Spirit Lake, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Retail Sales Merchandiser (Walmart Account) Are you looking to join a team for a fast-growing company that can offer you competitive rates, and the possibility for advancement as you move ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Maintenance - Sanitation - Poultry Hatchery Positions

🏛️ Hy-Line North America, LLC

📍 Spencer, IA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Looking to join a full-time or part-time position with a stable company? Check Out Hy-Line North America! Open Positions include Maintenance, Sanitation, Transfer, Gender Selector and Nova-Tech ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Part-Time Retail Associate - Spencer

🏛️ Goodwill of the Great Plains

📍 Spencer, IA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

New Higher Starting Wages! Here at Goodwill, your work helps to change the lives of people with barriers to employment. Working at Goodwill gives you opportunities to learn and grow through ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Part-time Job Center Representative - Storm Lake

🏛️ Goodwill of the Great Plains

📍 Storm Lake, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a job where you can help others in your community? While most people only know us for our convenient donation centers and affordable thrift stores, we are so much more. By ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Spencer Times

Spencer Times

Spencer, IA
36
Followers
181
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spencer Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spencer, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Center#Thrift Store#Llc Spencer#Nova Tech#Goodwill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy