Red Rock, AZ

Hiring now! Jobs in Red Rock with an immediate start

Red Rock News Beat
 8 days ago

(Red Rock, AZ) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Red Rock companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYt6xYb00

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Marana, AZ

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Amazon DSP - Delivery Driver - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Marana, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DTU2 Tucson, AZ (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DTU2 - Tucson - 775 West Silverlake Road ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. General Cleaner

🏛️ ABM Industries

📍 Casa Grande, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ATTENTION: We are actively hiring during the COVID-19 outbreak through safe hiring procedures. Hiring: General Cleaner @ $15/hr. Location: Casa Grande, AZ Starting: Immediately Shift: Full Time For ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Marana, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Marana, AZ

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Marana, AZ

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Community Outreach Canvasser $1000 SIGNING BONUS!

🏛️ FieldWorks

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $900 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLY NOW! for SAME DAY INTERVIEW! $1000 SIGNING BONUS! Work on and important campaign! An advocacy group in Arizona is hiring outreach staff immediately in the Phoenix area. No canvass experience is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Marana, AZ

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Red Rock News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

