Hiring now! Jobs in Red Rock with an immediate start

(Red Rock, AZ) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Red Rock companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Marana, AZ

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. Amazon DSP - Delivery Driver - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Marana, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DTU2 Tucson, AZ (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DTU2 - Tucson - 775 West Silverlake Road ...

3. General Cleaner

🏛️ ABM Industries

📍 Casa Grande, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ATTENTION: We are actively hiring during the COVID-19 outbreak through safe hiring procedures. Hiring: General Cleaner @ $15/hr. Location: Casa Grande, AZ Starting: Immediately Shift: Full Time For ...

4. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Marana, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

5. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Marana, AZ

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

6. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Marana, AZ

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

7. Community Outreach Canvasser $1000 SIGNING BONUS!

🏛️ FieldWorks

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $900 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLY NOW! for SAME DAY INTERVIEW! $1000 SIGNING BONUS! Work on and important campaign! An advocacy group in Arizona is hiring outreach staff immediately in the Phoenix area. No canvass experience is ...

8. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Marana, AZ

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA