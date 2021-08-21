These jobs are hiring in Abingdon — and they let you set your own schedule

Cancel
(Abingdon, VA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Abingdon-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bYt6wfs00

1. Sales Agent - Warm Leads - Flexible Schedule - Work From Home

🏛️ The Smith Agency

📍 Bristol, TN

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full-Time First Year Realistic Potential $100k+. NO Cold Calling. No Experience Necessary. Extensive training & private coaching provided. WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR The Smith Agency is looking to hire a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Representative Needed - Remote Work Position

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Marion, VA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Bristol, TN

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Representative- Work From Home

🏛️ Advantage xPO

📍 Blountville, TN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Work at Home Customer Service Representative #5068 - MUST BE LOCATED in the Greater Chattanooga area Looking for a Full Time or Part Time Position in Customer Service? Check out Agero! No one knows ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Onsite Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Advantage xPO

📍 Blountville, TN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a Full Time or Part Time Position in Customer Service? Check out Agero! No one knows the road like Agero. For over 40 years, we have provided the safest, smartest solutions for drivers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. FT Team Members

🏛️ Chick-fil-A Bristol

📍 Bristol, VA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Seeking FULL-TIME TEAM MEMBERS! *WE ARE ESPECIALLY SEEKING FT MIDDAY OR NIGHTTIME TEAM MEMBERS AT THIS TIME!* (Part-Time Team Members are needed for 11am-4pm OR 4-8/9/10pm.) We need team members for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Delivery Driver (4271) needed in Marion,VA - $16.00 to $20.00 per hour

🏛️ Domino's Pizza

📍 Chilhowie, VA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ready to make some money? Start delivering with Domino's! Job Types: Full-time & Part-time - with Flexible Scheduling Compensation: $16.00 to $20.00 per hour* *Hourly wages + average tip If you need ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $300/Day + No-Touch

🏛️ Dart - DEX Part Time

📍 Seven Mile Ford, VA

💰 $300 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ready for a New Local Part-Time Truck Driving Opportunity? Home Daily, Earn Up to $300/Day, Paid Orientation & More! Paid Vacation & Great Benefits! Our Part-Time Opportunities Include: * Home Daily

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Sales Advisor: Work from Home/ Flexible Schedule

🏛️ J & J Agency

📍 Bristol, VA

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Growing Team looking for likeminded Individuals! We are seeking eager individuals wanting the ability to create their own future and grow themselves while building a future for their families

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Abingdon, VA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

