Mendota, CA

Hiring now! Jobs in Mendota with an immediate start

Posted by 
Mendota News Flash
Mendota News Flash
 8 days ago

(Mendota, CA) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Mendota companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

1. Quality Engineer - Direct Hire

🏛️ Link Staffing - Montebello, CA

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Quality Engineer - Manufacturing - Direct Hire Must be able to start immediately after the interview Salary - $70-85 K DOE Quality Engineer * Qualitative and Quantitative data analysis * Customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Chicken Catcher - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to make a difference? If you want to join a great and reliable and hardworking team this is the opportunity. Apply today, work tomorrow, get paid weekly! We're now hiring immediately for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Live Hanging - Weekly Pay

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to make a difference? If you want to join a great and reliable and hardworking team this is the opportunity. Apply today, work tomorrow, get paid weekly! We're now hiring immediately for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Accounts Payable

🏛️ Creative Financial Staffing (CFS)

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $49,567 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Accounts Payable - Start ASAP ABOUT THE COMPANY Our client is motivated and ready to start interviewing candidates this week. They are a leading service organization; they are looking for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Dedicated Truck Driver

🏛️ National Driver Placement

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $1,440 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dedicated Large Glass Supplier*Regional*Up to $1,440 Weekly* Benefits*401K*Paid Vacation*Start ASAP Dedicated Large Glass Supplier. Regional, Top Pay, Start ASAP. Call Today to Get Started * Regional ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Dedicated Semi Local Truck Driver

🏛️ National Driver Placement

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $1,270 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Home 2-3 Nights a Week Plus Every Tuesday and Saturday Off*Average $1,270 Weekly*Benefits*401K*Paid Vacation*Start ASAP Semi-Local, Home 2-3 Nights a Week Plus Every Tuesday and Saturday Off, Top Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Weekend Senior Caregivers - Start Immediately

🏛️ Visiting Angels

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a reliable and compassionate Caregiver in the Fresno, CA area who is interested in working Weekend shifts? Would you like to know what it's like to work for an Employer of Choice? Visiting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Inspector Surveyor

🏛️ Insurance Risk Services

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $80 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Independent Contractors to perform Insurance based Residential and Commercial Property surveys in Fresno, CA. We have immediate work available in all Counties of California. Applicants must ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Mendota News Flash

Mendota News Flash

Mendota, CA
25
Followers
129
Post
792
Views
ABOUT

With Mendota News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

