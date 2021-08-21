Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Hill, VA

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in South Hill

Posted by 
South Hill Dispatch
South Hill Dispatch
 8 days ago

(SOUTH HILL, VA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in South Hill.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in South Hill:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bYt6uuQ00

1. Insurance Agent

🏛️ FFL TENACIOUS

📍 Henderson, NC

💰 $400,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Introduction Family First Life Tenacious is an independent marketing agency that is partnered with multiple insurance carriers such as Americo, Mutual of Omaha, John Hancock, AIG, etc. We partner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Registered Nurse - Post-Anesthesia Care Unit - PACU - Travel - (PACU RN)

🏛️ American Mobile Healthcare

📍 South Hill, VA

💰 $1,433 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Registered Nurse - Post-Anesthesia Care Unit - PACU - (PACU RN) StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: 8 D, 10 D Pay Rate: $1300.43 - 1433.13 This position presents an opportunity to join a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Representative/ Sales Management Position

🏛️ Conquest Business Group

📍 Vance County, NC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a motivated salesperson, not intimidated by hard work? If so, you're what we're looking for! Family First Life is growing at an astronomical rate, and we have access to more leads than we can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Automotive Technician

🏛️ OBerry Service Center Inc

📍 Emporia, VA

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking ​an Experienced Automotive Level A Technician to become an integral part of our team! You will diagnose, repair, and perform various maintenance services automotive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Senior Restaurant Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Lawrenceville, VA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Energetic, talented, training-focused Senior Manager wanted! Exciting, rapidly-planned growth is the path to our success and yours. This is a restaurant environment that expects a lot and gives a lot ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Fiber Optic Technician

🏛️ Outsource

📍 South Hill, VA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Low Voltage Technician Looking to hire experienced Low Voltage Technicians ASAP. Must have experience in a commercial environment. All Low Voltage Technicians with relevant experience from pulling ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Henderson, NC

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $3132 per week in VA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 South Hill, VA

💰 $3,132 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $3132 per week in VA- South Hill, VA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 South Hill, VA

💰 $3,132 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Henderson, NC

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

South Hill Dispatch

South Hill Dispatch

South Hill, VA
76
Followers
253
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With South Hill Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, VA
City
South Hill, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hancock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Ffl#Americo Mutual#Aig#Pacu Rn#Family First Life#Low Voltage Technicians#Solo Team#Home Weekly#Daily Dedicated Routes#Cdl#Cpm#Bi Weekly Pay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy