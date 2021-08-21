Hiring Now: These jobs are open in South Hill

(SOUTH HILL, VA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in South Hill.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in South Hill:

1. Insurance Agent

🏛️ FFL TENACIOUS

📍 Henderson, NC

💰 $400,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Introduction Family First Life Tenacious is an independent marketing agency that is partnered with multiple insurance carriers such as Americo, Mutual of Omaha, John Hancock, AIG, etc. We partner ...

2. Registered Nurse - Post-Anesthesia Care Unit - PACU - Travel - (PACU RN)

🏛️ American Mobile Healthcare

📍 South Hill, VA

💰 $1,433 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Registered Nurse - Post-Anesthesia Care Unit - PACU - (PACU RN) StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: 8 D, 10 D Pay Rate: $1300.43 - 1433.13 This position presents an opportunity to join a ...

3. Sales Representative/ Sales Management Position

🏛️ Conquest Business Group

📍 Vance County, NC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a motivated salesperson, not intimidated by hard work? If so, you're what we're looking for! Family First Life is growing at an astronomical rate, and we have access to more leads than we can ...

4. Automotive Technician

🏛️ OBerry Service Center Inc

📍 Emporia, VA

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking ​an Experienced Automotive Level A Technician to become an integral part of our team! You will diagnose, repair, and perform various maintenance services automotive ...

5. Senior Restaurant Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Lawrenceville, VA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Energetic, talented, training-focused Senior Manager wanted! Exciting, rapidly-planned growth is the path to our success and yours. This is a restaurant environment that expects a lot and gives a lot ...

6. Fiber Optic Technician

🏛️ Outsource

📍 South Hill, VA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Low Voltage Technician Looking to hire experienced Low Voltage Technicians ASAP. Must have experience in a commercial environment. All Low Voltage Technicians with relevant experience from pulling ...

7. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Henderson, NC

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

8. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $3132 per week in VA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 South Hill, VA

💰 $3,132 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Henderson, NC

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...