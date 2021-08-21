Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scott City, KS

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Scott City

Posted by 
Scott City Post
Scott City Post
 8 days ago

(SCOTT CITY, KS) Companies in Scott City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Scott City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bYt6t1h00

1. Travel CT Technologist - $1,945 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Dighton, KS

💰 $1,945 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Allied is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Dighton, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Scott City)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Scott City, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Truck Driver CDL A - Home Weekly

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Scott City, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Registered Nurse | RN | HH (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Scott City, KS

💰 $46 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Corrosion Technician

🏛️ Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP

📍 Scott City, KS

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay Range: $32.68 - $44.78 per hour, based on qualifications and experience. Operating across 11 states, Tallgrass is a leading energy and infrastructure company with transportation, storage ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Registered Nurse | RN | PCU (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Scott City, KS

💰 $53 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $1600 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Scott City, KS

💰 $1,600 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Scott City, KS. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1600 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Scott City Post

Scott City Post

Scott City, KS
10
Followers
219
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Scott City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Scott City, KS
City
Dighton, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#U S Economy#Infrastructure#Ct Technologist#Cross Country Allied#Tallgrass#Med Travelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy