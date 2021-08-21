Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Scott City

(SCOTT CITY, KS) Companies in Scott City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Scott City:

1. Travel CT Technologist - $1,945 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Dighton, KS

💰 $1,945 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Allied is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Dighton, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

2. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Scott City)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Scott City, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Truck Driver CDL A - Home Weekly

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Scott City, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

4. Registered Nurse | RN | HH (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Scott City, KS

💰 $46 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

5. Corrosion Technician

🏛️ Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP

📍 Scott City, KS

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay Range: $32.68 - $44.78 per hour, based on qualifications and experience. Operating across 11 states, Tallgrass is a leading energy and infrastructure company with transportation, storage ...

6. Registered Nurse | RN | PCU (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Scott City, KS

💰 $53 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

7. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $1600 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Scott City, KS

💰 $1,600 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Scott City, KS. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1600 / Week ...