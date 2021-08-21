Cancel
Bonners Ferry, ID

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Bonners Ferry

Bonners Ferry News Watch
 8 days ago

(BONNERS FERRY, ID) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Bonners Ferry.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bonners Ferry:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bYt6s8y00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Acute Care - $2,680 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Bonners Ferry, ID

💰 $2,680 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Acute Care for a travel nursing job in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Acute Care * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. General Labor

🏛️ We Haul Moving And Services

📍 Ponderay, ID

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WeHaul is now hiring! * Candidates must be at least 21 years of age and have a valid driver's license What we offer our team members * Starting pay range: $16 - $18 per hour plus bonuses! * Earn tips ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Mover and Delivery Driver

🏛️ We Haul Moving And Services

📍 Ponderay, ID

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WeHaul is HIRING! No experience necessary. Must possess a positive attitude, strong customer service skills, extremely thorough attention to detail, prideful work ethic, respect, honesty, student ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Bonners Ferry, ID

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Retail Stocking Associate $15.00/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Ponderay, ID

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Associates (part-time) support the leadership team through operational execution and delivery of a rewarding customer experience.Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Woodworker

🏛️ Panhandle Door

📍 Naples, ID

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a door and drawer manufacturing company we are mainly production, but we also offer our many customers a variety of custom products to make them more successful. This might include products like ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Part Time Caregiver (PSA) & Kitchen Help

🏛️ BOUNDARY COUNTY COMMUNITY RESTORIUM

📍 Bonners Ferry, ID

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Boundary County Community Restorium Part Time Caregiver (PSA) & Kitchen Help Our facility is seeking compassionate, loyal employees to fill in shifts as needed for part time employment. CNA ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Bonners Ferry)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Bonners Ferry, ID

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Cabinet Designer

🏛️ Western Building Center - Bonners Ferry

📍 Bonners Ferry, ID

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location Name: Pro X Home Decor Center Shift: Day shift, all seasons Travel: No Pro X in Bonners Ferry, ID is seeking an outgoing person who takes pride in excellent customer service. This full-time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Production Line / Warehouse Worker

🏛️ Me Genoito

📍 Ponderay, ID

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? Hiring now! Full-time and part-time positions available. Fun, fast growing company with opportunity for growth & advancement. We are seeking a Production Line / Warehouse Worker to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Bonners Ferry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

