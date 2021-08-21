Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Bonners Ferry

(BONNERS FERRY, ID) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Bonners Ferry.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bonners Ferry:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Acute Care - $2,680 per week

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Acute Care for a travel nursing job in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Acute Care * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30 ...

2. General Labor

Job Description:

WeHaul is now hiring! * Candidates must be at least 21 years of age and have a valid driver's license What we offer our team members * Starting pay range: $16 - $18 per hour plus bonuses! * Earn tips ...

3. Mover and Delivery Driver

Job Description:

WeHaul is HIRING! No experience necessary. Must possess a positive attitude, strong customer service skills, extremely thorough attention to detail, prideful work ethic, respect, honesty, student ...

4. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

5. Retail Stocking Associate $15.00/hr

Job Description:

Our Associates (part-time) support the leadership team through operational execution and delivery of a rewarding customer experience.Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving ...

6. Woodworker

Job Description:

As a door and drawer manufacturing company we are mainly production, but we also offer our many customers a variety of custom products to make them more successful. This might include products like ...

7. Part Time Caregiver (PSA) & Kitchen Help

Job Description:

Boundary County Community Restorium Part Time Caregiver (PSA) & Kitchen Help Our facility is seeking compassionate, loyal employees to fill in shifts as needed for part time employment. CNA ...

8. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Bonners Ferry)

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

9. Cabinet Designer

Job Description:

Location Name: Pro X Home Decor Center Shift: Day shift, all seasons Travel: No Pro X in Bonners Ferry, ID is seeking an outgoing person who takes pride in excellent customer service. This full-time ...

10. Production Line / Warehouse Worker

Job Description:

Why Work Here? Hiring now! Full-time and part-time positions available. Fun, fast growing company with opportunity for growth & advancement. We are seeking a Production Line / Warehouse Worker to ...