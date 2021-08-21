Cancel
Fort Apache, AZ

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Fort Apache

Fort Apache Dispatch
Fort Apache Dispatch
 8 days ago

(FORT APACHE, AZ) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Fort Apache.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fort Apache:


1. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Whiteriver)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Whiteriver, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

3. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Fort Apache, AZ

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

4. Medicare Sales Agent - $25 hourly

🏛️ Percy

📍 Whiteriver, AZ

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Percy, we're building new ways to help people like you find meaningful employment at some of the best finance and insurance companies in the country. We're currently looking for a Licensed Health ...

5. Registered Nurse (ER)

🏛️ Indian Health Service

📍 Whiteriver, AZ

💰 $79,512 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Indian Health Service is hiring for an Emergency Room RN in Whiteriver, AZ. Recruitment Bonus and/or Moving Reimbursement may be authorized in addition to salary. If Eligible for Recruitment Bonus ...

6. Veterinarian, Small - Animal

🏛️ Blue Ridge Pet Clinic

📍 Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Blue Ridge Pet Clinic has an immediate opening for a small-animal veterinarian. We have a reputation for treating employees, clients and their pets with utmost respect. We have many long-term ...

Fort Apache Dispatch

Fort Apache Dispatch

Fort Apache, AZ
With Fort Apache Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

