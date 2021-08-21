Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Pacifica.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Pacifica:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/21/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Daly City, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

2. Account Executive

🏛️ Premiere Onboard - SALESTARS

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Founded in 2015 our client has $10M in Series A funding and currently works with over 150 Fortune 1000 companies. Get ready to jump onto a rocket ship because this company is taking off! They are ...

3. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

4. Office Operations Admin

🏛️ Maven Recruiting Group

📍 Alameda, CA

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to join a company known as an "industry disruptor?" Are you an organized, detail-oriented and motivated team-player? Do you enjoy having your hands on multiple initiatives? Do you have ...

5. Operations Coordinator (LMS)

🏛️ The World's Largest Social Network

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description:HireArt is helping the world's largest social network hire an Operations Coordinator (LMS) to join its learning operations management team and perform various tasks, such as session ...

6. Support Specialist

🏛️ The Mom Project

📍 Menlo Park, CA

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Customer's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. Through their family of apps and services, they are building a different kind of company ...

7. Shipping & Receiving Clerk

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Mountain View, CA

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring a shipping and receiving clerk for a start up aviation company in Mountain View, CA! Job Description * Load and unload trucks using forklift, and electric pallet * jacks. * Operate small to ...

8. Retail Construction Merchandiser - Fixture & Sign Installation (Travel Required)

🏛️ Pet Food Express

📍 Oakland, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pet Food Express is looking for a detail oriented and efficient Retail Construction Merchandiser to join our highly collaborative and fast-paced Visual Merchandising Team. Reporting to the Visual ...

9. Mover / Driver - Make up to $22/hr base (PLUS tips and bonuses!)

🏛️ Bellhop

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bellhop is the fastest-growing moving company in the US! Were looking for talented Movers and Mover/Drivers to join our team! W-2 opportunities! As a full-time Mover & Driver on our platform, youll ...

10. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Pacifica, CA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Associate - DFA5 San Francisco, CA (Starting Pay $21.50 /hr+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DFA5- 400-438 Littlefield Avenue, South San Francisco, CA ...