Supergirl: "Still I Rise" Synopsis Teases Surprising Character Return

Supergirl returns on Tuesday after a few months break and with The CW series winding down its final season, it will be interesting to see how things play out for the Super Friends especially Kara (Melissa Benoist) now back from the Phantom Zone. Each member of the team had their own challenges while Kara was away and in the newly-released synopsis for the tenth episode of the season, "Still I Rise", it sounds like Nia (Nicole Maines) may find herself getting a bit of help with a part of her challenges when it comes to better understanding her powers. Per the synopsis, Nia will be training with her mother, Isabel (Kate Burton).