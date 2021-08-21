Cancel
Supergirl: "Still I Rise" Synopsis Teases Surprising Character Return

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
Cover picture for the articleSupergirl returns on Tuesday after a few months break and with The CW series winding down its final season, it will be interesting to see how things play out for the Super Friends especially Kara (Melissa Benoist) now back from the Phantom Zone. Each member of the team had their own challenges while Kara was away and in the newly-released synopsis for the tenth episode of the season, "Still I Rise", it sounds like Nia (Nicole Maines) may find herself getting a bit of help with a part of her challenges when it comes to better understanding her powers. Per the synopsis, Nia will be training with her mother, Isabel (Kate Burton).

"Still I Rise" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV- PG, V) (HDTV) NIA SPENDS TIME WITH HER MOM - Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) intervenes when a building in the Heights that was set aside for low income housing is suddenly at risk to be sold to a major corporation. Supergirl recruits Orlando (guest star Jhaleil Swaby) to help her win over the city, but things go awry when Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) shows up. Meanwhile, Nia (Nicole Maines) trains with her mother (guest star Kate Burton). The episode was directed by Jesse Warn with story by Jess Kardos and teleplay by Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy (#610). Original airdate 9/7/2021.
