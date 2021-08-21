Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgecrest, CA

Job alert: These jobs are open in Ridgecrest

Posted by 
Ridgecrest News Watch
Ridgecrest News Watch
 8 days ago

(RIDGECREST, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Ridgecrest.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ridgecrest:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bYt6orI00

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/21/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. B2B Sales/Leadership

🏛️ Family Heritage Life

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Heritage is interviewing for sales and sales management positions. Our organization is expanding and looking for professionals who can produce at a high level and have the ability to move into ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3106.74 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $3,106 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Ridgecrest, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Home Visiting Initiative Home Visitor-Ridgecrest

🏛️ Community Action Partnership of Kern

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SUMMARY: As part of the Home Visiting Initiative (HVI), the HVI Home Visitor leads and shares responsibility for planning, organizing, and implementing the care, development, and education of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Unarmed Security Guard Opening (HIRING BONUSES)

🏛️ Blue Knight Security & Patrol

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Blue Knight Security & Patrol Upcoming Openings in Ridgecrest Entry- to mid-level Applicants: Unarmed Security Officer * Vehicle patrol * Stationary at gatehouse * CCTV positions * Schedules ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Housekeeper

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco Staffing is looking for Housekeepers near Ridgecrest, CA. These positions requires candidates to clean and sanitize housing units. Previous housekeeping experience is a plus. This positions ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Wingstop Team Member - Ridgecrest, CA

🏛️ GIMJ Investment Group - Wingstop

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wingstop is currently hiring PT & FT crew members for its Ridgecrest location. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age. Great candidates will have an outgoing personality, excellent work ethic ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Customer Service

🏛️ Fun Time Atv Rentals Inc

📍 Cantil, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assist customer's with vehicle reservations, change tires on atvs, dirt Bikes, and side by side vehicles. Find and recover broken down vehicles and customers in the local riding area. When no ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CA-L&D/OB-RN - - $79.61 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $79 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**L&D/OB RN position -- Three 12-hour shifts. 36 hours per week. L&D and Couplet Care and Post Partum nurse experience **REQUIRED** PALS required within 3 months of hire.Med/Surg patient care on the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - House Supervisor - $2,829 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $2,829 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN House Supervisor for a travel nursing job in Ridgecrest, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: House Supervisor * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Ridgecrest News Watch

Ridgecrest News Watch

Ridgecrest, CA
54
Followers
188
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ridgecrest News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgecrest, CA
State
California State
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Twt Refrigerated Service#Cdl#Mynela Staffing#Kern Ridgecrest#The Hvi Home Visitor#Ridgecrest Entry#Cctv#Adecco Staffing#Wingstop Team#Pt Ft#Atvs#Bikes#L D Ob Rn#Couplet Care#Post Partum#Med Surg#Vivian#Coast Medical Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy