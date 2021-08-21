Job alert: These jobs are open in Ridgecrest

(RIDGECREST, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Ridgecrest.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ridgecrest:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/21/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

2. B2B Sales/Leadership

🏛️ Family Heritage Life

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Heritage is interviewing for sales and sales management positions. Our organization is expanding and looking for professionals who can produce at a high level and have the ability to move into ...

3. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3106.74 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $3,106 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Ridgecrest, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

4. Home Visiting Initiative Home Visitor-Ridgecrest

🏛️ Community Action Partnership of Kern

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SUMMARY: As part of the Home Visiting Initiative (HVI), the HVI Home Visitor leads and shares responsibility for planning, organizing, and implementing the care, development, and education of ...

5. Unarmed Security Guard Opening (HIRING BONUSES)

🏛️ Blue Knight Security & Patrol

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Blue Knight Security & Patrol Upcoming Openings in Ridgecrest Entry- to mid-level Applicants: Unarmed Security Officer * Vehicle patrol * Stationary at gatehouse * CCTV positions * Schedules ...

6. Housekeeper

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco Staffing is looking for Housekeepers near Ridgecrest, CA. These positions requires candidates to clean and sanitize housing units. Previous housekeeping experience is a plus. This positions ...

7. Wingstop Team Member - Ridgecrest, CA

🏛️ GIMJ Investment Group - Wingstop

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wingstop is currently hiring PT & FT crew members for its Ridgecrest location. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age. Great candidates will have an outgoing personality, excellent work ethic ...

8. Customer Service

🏛️ Fun Time Atv Rentals Inc

📍 Cantil, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assist customer's with vehicle reservations, change tires on atvs, dirt Bikes, and side by side vehicles. Find and recover broken down vehicles and customers in the local riding area. When no ...

9. CA-L&D/OB-RN - - $79.61 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $79 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**L&D/OB RN position -- Three 12-hour shifts. 36 hours per week. L&D and Couplet Care and Post Partum nurse experience **REQUIRED** PALS required within 3 months of hire.Med/Surg patient care on the ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - House Supervisor - $2,829 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $2,829 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN House Supervisor for a travel nursing job in Ridgecrest, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: House Supervisor * Discipline: RN * ...