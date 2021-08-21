Cancel
Maxton, NC

Maxton man faces murder charges in fatal shooting of Laurinburg woman

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 8 days ago
MAXTON — A Maxton man faces murder charges for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting on Friday.

Teon Bethea faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession with the intent to sell/distribute cocaine, and various narcotics and firearm charges, according to the Maxton Police Department.

Bethea was arrested and placed in the Robeson County Detention Center after being identified through a multi-agency effort. The State Bureau of Investigation, Alcohol Law Enforcement, Robeson Area Multi-Jurisdictional Gun and Drug Task Force, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement partners in Scotland County helped Maxton police identify Bethea during the investigation, according to MPD.

He is charged in connection with the deadly shooting of Sheronda Shaw, of Laurinburg.

Maxton police responded to a report of shots fired Friday at the intersection of Rockingham Road and North Patterson Street, according to the police department. Police discovered that Shaw had been taken by private vehicle to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment, where she died of her injuries.

Anyone with information concerning the case or other crime in the town of Maxton, can call the police department’s non-emergency line at 910-844- 5667.

