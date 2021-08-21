Cancel
Oakland, CA

Work remotely in Oakland — these positions are open now

Posted by 
Oakland Observer
Oakland Observer
 8 days ago

(Oakland, CA) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bYt6lD700

1. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Oakland, CA

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. 100% Remote - West Coast - Biotech Sales Associate/Account Manager

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Milpitas, CA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a Sales Associate/ Account Manager with experience in Biotech Sales! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Emmet Nitto Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Oakland, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Support Technician

🏛️ TCWGlobal (formerly TargetCW)

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Remote Customer Support Technician (***NATIONWIDE REMOTE OPPORTUNITY!***) $16-$17/hr DOE (weekly pay!) 3 Month Contract Start date: 9/7/21 Must work 8-5 PST hours Benefits: Medical/Dental ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Customer Support Representative - Remote

🏛️ Robert Half

📍 Oakland, CA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Robert Half is seeking Customer Support Representatives for a remote opportunity with an exciting Bay Area company. Candidates with at least 3 years' experience in a call center and customer service ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Oakland, CA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Insurance Agent/Virtual - Leads and Training Provided!

🏛️ HealthMarkets Insurance Agency

📍 Oakland, CA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these unprecedented times the HealthMarkets career opportunity gives you the capability to work-from-home and build your business by virtually connecting with your clients. We offer you year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

