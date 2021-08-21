No experience necessary — Kansas City companies hiring now
(Kansas City, MO) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Kansas City companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Customer Service Attendant
🏛️ Aston Carter
📍 Olathe, KS
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking for entry-level candidates, open to working at a family-owned business in the Lenexa, KS area! Room for advancement and competitive pay, for entry-level candidates. Must be open to working ...
2. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote
🏛️ Recovery Partners - United States
📍 Kansas City, MO
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Recovery Partners is a nationally licensed collection agency located in Scottsdale, AZ. We specialize in Insurance Subrogation for major insurance carriers. Great entry level opportunity! In this ...
3. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately
🏛️ Blue Raven Solar
📍 Shawnee, KS
💰 $75 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
$20/hr PLUS commissions - no experience required! Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the ...
4. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees
🏛️ Tyson Foods
📍 Kansas City, MO
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...
5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 Kansas City, MO
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
6. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Kansas City, MO
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
7. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Kansas City, MO
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
8. Student Drivers and Recent Grad Truck Drivers-- Weekly Home time
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Kansas City, MO
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Drivers and Recent DriversBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50K in Your First Year
9. REMOTE - Customer Service Representative - Insurance Agent Trainee
🏛️ TTEC Services Corporation
📍 Kansas City, KS
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Customer Service Representative - Insurance Agent Trainee We're hiring and are looking to connect with you to help us deliver exceptional customer service experiences as a Customer Service ...
Comments / 0