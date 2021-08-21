Cancel
Kansas City, MO

No experience necessary — Kansas City companies hiring now

Kansas City Digest
 8 days ago

(Kansas City, MO) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Kansas City companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. Customer Service Attendant

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Olathe, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Looking for entry-level candidates, open to working at a family-owned business in the Lenexa, KS area! Room for advancement and competitive pay, for entry-level candidates. Must be open to working ...

2. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote

🏛️ Recovery Partners - United States

📍 Kansas City, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Recovery Partners is a nationally licensed collection agency located in Scottsdale, AZ. We specialize in Insurance Subrogation for major insurance carriers. Great entry level opportunity! In this ...

3. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Shawnee, KS

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

$20/hr PLUS commissions - no experience required! Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the ...

4. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Kansas City, MO

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Kansas City, MO

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

6. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Kansas City, MO

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

7. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Kansas City, MO

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

8. Student Drivers and Recent Grad Truck Drivers-- Weekly Home time

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Kansas City, MO

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Opportunities Available for Student Drivers and Recent DriversBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50K in Your First Year

9. REMOTE - Customer Service Representative - Insurance Agent Trainee

🏛️ TTEC Services Corporation

📍 Kansas City, KS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Customer Service Representative - Insurance Agent Trainee We're hiring and are looking to connect with you to help us deliver exceptional customer service experiences as a Customer Service ...

