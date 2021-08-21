Ready for a change? These Palmer jobs are accepting applications

(PALMER, AK) Companies in Palmer are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Palmer:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - COVID19 - $2,597 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Palmer, AK

💰 $2,597 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Cardiac Cath Lab for a travel nursing job in Palmer, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab * Discipline: RN * Start Date

2. Certified Surgical Tech | CST | OR (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Palmer, AK

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being an Allied health professional. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position ...

3. Caregiver

🏛️ Caring Hands assisted living

📍 Wasilla, AK

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for competent care providers to care for our clients in a professional and compassionate manner. It is an often-demanding job.. But it can also be very satisfying and rewarding, since ...

4. Mountain Manager (Ski Area)

🏛️ Hatcher Alpine Xperience

📍 Palmer, AK

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hatcher Alpine Xperience (HAX) is a 501c(3) non-profit organization that manages Skeetawk; a new alpine recreation facility in Hatcher Pass (Palmer) Alaska. HAX is seeking a versatile, creative and ...

5. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Palmer, AK

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Palmer, AK. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 41 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Occupational ...

6. Bus Operator

🏛️ Valley Transit

📍 Wasilla, AK

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Valley Transit is looking for a bus operator. Must have a CDL with Passenger endorsement, DOT Medical Card, and pass a pre employement drug test. Company Description Public Transit

7. Athletic Trainer Certified

🏛️ Northern Edge Physical Therapy

📍 Wasilla, AK

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Northern Edge Physical Therapy is hiring for a Full-time Certified Athletic Trainer (ATC) for our Wasilla, AK clinic. The ATC also works in conjunction with team physicians, physical therapists ...

8. Mechanic

🏛️ TEWS TIRES AND AUTOMOTIVE

📍 Wasilla, AK

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Mechanic to join our team! You will be responsible for repairing various vehicles and transmission systems. Responsibilities: * Repair automobiles, trucks, and other motor ...

9. Psychiatry Physician Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ The Delta Companies

📍 Wasilla, AK

💰 $290,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Psychiatry Physician Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist practice is seeking a qualified physician for Alaska. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD

10. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $2,534 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Palmer, AK

💰 $2,534 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Cardiac Cath Lab for a travel nursing job in Palmer, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab * Discipline: RN * Start Date ...