Monterey, VA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Monterey

Monterey News Watch
 8 days ago

(MONTEREY, VA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Monterey.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Monterey:


1. Package Sorter - Amazon Hiring Now!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Augusta Springs, VA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Waynesboro, VA Hourly pay rate: Up to $15.50 Payday is whenever you want it. With Anytime Pay, you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Staunton, VA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Part Time Remote Sales Consultant

🏛️ The Delaney Agency with Symmetry Financial

📍 Staunton, VA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently searching for a highly competent and qualified individual to work from home and execute underwriting assistance strategies and consult with new clientele in a rapidly expanding Texas ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Carpenter General & Residential

🏛️ Beverage Construction LLC

📍 Monterey, VA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

- Residential Carpenter (framing,trim work,finishes) - Ability to read blueprints - Follow and Understand County and State Codes - Ability to work with crew or with little supervision - Flexibility to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Drivers - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90,000/Year + Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Virginia

📍 Monterey, VA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + $2,500 Sign-On Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Staunton, VA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Truck Driver CDL A

🏛️ Coastal

📍 Hot Springs, VA

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ARE YOU MAKING OVER $1/MILE? Drive flatbed the right way with usand be HOME EVERY NIGHT! Most loads are preloaded and pretarped - NO coils, steel, or chains! We are hiring company drivers for our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Regional CDL-A Driver - $1,400/week

🏛️ Cargo Transporters

📍 Staunton, VA

💰 $1,550 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Transporters Now Hiring Regional Company Drivers $1400 Weekly pay & weekly home time ENJOY THESE GREAT BENEFITS! * Earn $70K+ per year * Home Weekly * New Model Freighliners (Average fleet age ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Dedicated Class A CDL Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Onego, WV

💰 $83,720 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Class A CDL - Team Truck Driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Snowshoe, WV

💰 $7,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Team truck driver compensation is among the highest in Schneider's fleet. Earn up to $0.60 per mile* starting pay as you average 5500 miles per week (with choice to run more or less) and 1100 miles ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Monterey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

