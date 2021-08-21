Cancel
Roseau, MN

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Roseau

Roseau Daily
Roseau Daily
 8 days ago

(ROSEAU, MN) Companies in Roseau are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Roseau:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bYt6ful00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Swift, MN

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $2,047 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Roseau, MN

💰 $2,047 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Roseau, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Flex Security Officer

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Roseau, MN

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Flex Security Officer *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Physician / Internal Medicine - Emergency Medicine / Minnesota / Locum tenens / $90/Hour ER Physi...

🏛️ Locum Life..

📍 Roseau, MN

💰 $90 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details: * Pay Rate: $90 * Qualifications: MD/DO EM * All Boards accepted * MN License * MN DEA * ACLS, ATLS * Stroke Certification * Facility: A General Medical and Surgical Hospital * Schedule

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Farm Bill Technician Aide

🏛️ National Older Worker Career Center

📍 Roseau, MN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Farm Bill Technician AideID: AMN-043 Location: RoseauProgram: ACE Wage/Hr: $14.63 Hours/Week: 40 Minimum Age: 55 Qualifications: HS/GED Degree OR Minimum of 5 year(s) of experience in related to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Assemblers, Machine Operators, Shipping, Welders

🏛️ Central Boiler

📍 Greenbush, MN

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full & Part-Time Positions in our Greenbush and Red Lake Falls Locations: Assemblers, Machine Operators, Shipping, Welders & More! $2,500 HIRING BONUS Starting pay up to $21.00 per hour based on the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Swift, MN

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $80,000/Year + $2,000-$5,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Marine Fleet

📍 Swift, MN

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Drivers Avg. $80,000 per Year - Up to $5,000 Sign-On Bonus - Great Benefits Looking to add some speed and excitement to your professional driving career? Want to stand out among ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Med-surg Adult 7a-7p 13 Weeks 190079

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Roseau, MN

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION Registered Nurse (RN) Company Overview Job Summary No travel experience is necessary, though we do require that you have at least 1 year of working experience. Certifications/licenses ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Swift, MN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

Click Here to Apply Now

