Amargosa Valley, NV

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Amargosa Valley

Amargosa Valley Digest
 8 days ago

(AMARGOSA VALLEY, NV) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Amargosa Valley companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Amargosa Valley:


1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,851 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pahrump, NV

💰 $2,851 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Pahrump, Nevada. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Amargosa Valley)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Amargosa Valley, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. CDL Delivery Truck Driver - Home Daily - Excellent Pay + Benefits

🏛️ Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling - Las Vegas, NV

📍 Mercury, NV

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling is Hiring Local Delivery Drivers Excellent Pay and Benefits Local Routes + Get Home Daily At Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling (RCCB), we are strongly committed to growing and ...

4. Warehouse Associate - New Nevada Facility

🏛️ L&R DISTRIBUTORS

📍 Mercury, NV

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sign-On Bonus - See Details Below L&R is the largest distributor and the 6th largest purchaser of cosmetics in the United States. We now distribute over 40,000 items (cosmetics, toys, school supplies ...

5. Business Development Specialist

🏛️ Guaranteed Rate

📍 Mercury, NV

💰 $63,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsibilities * Collaborate with VPs in order to grow their business through prospecting, farming, and follow up activities. * Manage pipeline of VPs' referral partners ranging from real estate ...

6. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Covered Insurance-Digital Insurance Marketplace

📍 Mercury, NV

💰 $5,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Covered Insurance Solutions Overview Covered is an Independent Digital Insurance Agency built on technology and founded on the core values of Transparency, Accountability, Collaboration, Generosity ...

7. Manager Gas Station & Convinence Store

🏛️ Pahrump Investment LLC

📍 Pahrump, NV

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for Manager with 5 years experience Manager Store ,Ordering, Employee recruitment & schedueling Daily Reporting, Communicate with Vendors

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,618 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pahrump, NV

💰 $2,618 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RNnetwork is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Pahrump, Nevada. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration: 12 ...

9. Sales Representative

🏛️ Lighting Strike Distributing LLC

📍 Beatty, NV

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales Representative to join our team! You will resolve customer questions and offer solutions to drive company revenue. Responsibilities: * Present and sell company products and ...

10. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Beatty, NV

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

With Amargosa Valley Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

