Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prospect Today

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Prospect

Posted by 
Prospect Today
Prospect Today
 8 days ago

(PROSPECT, OR) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Prospect.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Prospect:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bYt6aV800

1. Sales Representative

🏛️ Highway Products

📍 White City, OR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Highway Products was established in 1980 our products are known for quality and durability in the aluminum semi and pickup truck accessory industry. We are a family owned company employing over 160 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Eagle Point, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Quality Supervisor - Food Manufacturing

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 White City, OR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Quality Assurance Supervisor Location: White City, OR Salary: $65,000 - $75,000/year Requirements: Manufacturing, Supervisor, and Quality This position will be based in White City, OR, we have ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Private Caregiver 16 to 18 An Hour

🏛️ Visiting Angels of Medford

📍 Shady Cove, OR

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you an experienced caregiver seeking rewarding employment? Are you looking for one-on-one home care assignments that fit your schedule? Visiting Angels may be the place for you! Visiting Angels ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. General Laborer

🏛️ Keith Consolidated Industries, Inc.

📍 White City, OR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Keith Consolidated Industries, Inc. is a growing family owned business located in White City, Oregon. We are a metal fabrication shop with an emphasis in aviation passenger ramps and stairs. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Shady Cove, OR

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Monitor

🏛️ First Student

📍 White City, OR

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Monitor/Aide in White City! At First Student, our Monitors/Aides are a constant reflection of our company's commitment to safety and customer service. The Monitor/Aide is responsible for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Eagle Point, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. AP Clerk and Office Administrator

🏛️ Fullbloom Greenhouse

📍 White City, OR

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Description: The primary purpose of this role is to create financial transactions, support and assist with clerical work, and provide backup on all company initiatives. The creation of financial ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 White City, OR

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

12630 - Central Point Now Hiring School Bus Drivers in White City/Central Point, OR At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Prospect Today

Prospect Today

Prospect, OR
17
Followers
204
Post
797
Views
ABOUT

With Prospect Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobs#U S Economy#Unemployment#Food Manufacturing#Prospect#Life Insurance#Angels#Monitors Aides#The Monitor Aide#Ap Clerk#Office
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Marchers across US call on Congress to bolster voting rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of voting rights advocates rallied across the country Saturday to call for sweeping federal laws that would wipe out voting restrictions advancing in some Republican-controlled states that could make it harder to cast a ballot. Many activists view the fight over voting rules as the civil...
Posted by
Reuters

Biden travels to air base to honor U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del., Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden arrived at Dover Air Force Base on Sunday to honor members of the military killed in a suicide bomb attack during the evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan last week. An Islamic State suicide bombing on Thursday killed...
Posted by
Fox News

Facui says COVID vaccination mandates for school children ‘good idea’

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he thinks it’s a good idea amid the surge in coronavirus cases, due the highly contagious delta variant, to mandate COVID vaccinations for students to attend schools. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," the chief medical adviser...
Posted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
Posted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...
NBC News

Unvaccinated, unmasked teacher spreads Covid-19 to elementary school students, CDC reports

An unvaccinated teacher who showed up to her elementary school classroom in Marin County, California, while experiencing symptoms such as "cough, subjective fever, and headache" ended up infecting half of her students with Covid-19 as well as some of their family members, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy