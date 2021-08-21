Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Prospect

(PROSPECT, OR) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Prospect.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Prospect:

1. Sales Representative

🏛️ Highway Products

📍 White City, OR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Highway Products was established in 1980 our products are known for quality and durability in the aluminum semi and pickup truck accessory industry. We are a family owned company employing over 160 ...

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Eagle Point, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Quality Supervisor - Food Manufacturing

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 White City, OR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Quality Assurance Supervisor Location: White City, OR Salary: $65,000 - $75,000/year Requirements: Manufacturing, Supervisor, and Quality This position will be based in White City, OR, we have ...

4. Private Caregiver 16 to 18 An Hour

🏛️ Visiting Angels of Medford

📍 Shady Cove, OR

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you an experienced caregiver seeking rewarding employment? Are you looking for one-on-one home care assignments that fit your schedule? Visiting Angels may be the place for you! Visiting Angels ...

5. General Laborer

🏛️ Keith Consolidated Industries, Inc.

📍 White City, OR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Keith Consolidated Industries, Inc. is a growing family owned business located in White City, Oregon. We are a metal fabrication shop with an emphasis in aviation passenger ramps and stairs. The ...

6. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Shady Cove, OR

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

7. Monitor

🏛️ First Student

📍 White City, OR

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Monitor/Aide in White City! At First Student, our Monitors/Aides are a constant reflection of our company's commitment to safety and customer service. The Monitor/Aide is responsible for ...

8. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Eagle Point, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

9. AP Clerk and Office Administrator

🏛️ Fullbloom Greenhouse

📍 White City, OR

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Description: The primary purpose of this role is to create financial transactions, support and assist with clerical work, and provide backup on all company initiatives. The creation of financial ...

10. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 White City, OR

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

12630 - Central Point Now Hiring School Bus Drivers in White City/Central Point, OR At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety ...