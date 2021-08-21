Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Newcomb

(NEWCOMB, NM) Companies in Newcomb are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Newcomb:

1. Full-time Pediatrician Locums Need - Shiprock, NM - $125/hr

Job Description:

Please see the below details regarding an excellent locum tenens opportunity that we are currently hiring for in New Mexico. The ideal candidate will be a Pediatricianphysicianwho is licensed in ANY ...

2. General Manager Fast Food Restaurant Operations

Job Description:

We are looking for a Quick Service/Fast Food General Manager in the Navajo Nation! General Manager Qualifications: * 1 to 2 years management experience - fast food, quick service, or fast-casual ...

3. CDL A Truck Driver - Home Weekly!

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

4. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...