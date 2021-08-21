These Decatur companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Decatur, IL) These companies are hiring Decatur residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Pest Technician Trainee

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Clinton, IL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Creepy crawlies and contented customers. Intrigued? You might be just who we're looking for. Busting bugs has its benefits. Company-provided truck, gas, and phone. Benefits including a 401(k) with a ...

2. Entry-Level Customer Service Associate

🏛️ Mach 1 Stores

📍 Clinton, IL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mach 1 Stores of Clinton, Illinois is looking to hire an Entry-Level Customer Service Associate to greet customers and efficiently handle our store's operational duties. Are you a customer service ...

3. Hiring Event - Truck Drivers, Helpers & Trainees + Warehouse Selectors

🏛️ SYGMA - Danville, IL - Hiring Event

📍 Atwood, IL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join us for a SYGMA open interview event in Danville, IL Event Date & Time: Many times available for your convenience! Tuesdays 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM CDT (08/10, 08/17, 08/24, 8/31) Event Address: The ...

4. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Decatur, IL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Decatur, IL

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Decatur, IL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Average $95,000/Year + $7,500-$12,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ SYGMA Illinois

📍 Decatur, IL

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Illinois Recent Graduates Welcome - Sign-On Bonuses - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful restaurant chains rely on ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Decatur, IL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

9. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Decatur, IL

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

10. Termite Technician Trainee

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Clinton, IL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

For more than 85 years, Terminix has built a reputation as one of the nation's leading providers of termite and pest control services, safeguarding over 3 million homes and businesses against all ...