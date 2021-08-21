Job alert: These Magnolia jobs are accepting applications

(MAGNOLIA, AR) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Magnolia companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Magnolia:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Magnolia, AR

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,280 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Magnolia, AR

💰 $3,280 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Triage Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Magnolia, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30/2021

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Magnolia, AR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Apprentice Carpenter

🏛️ Ultimate LLC

📍 Camden, AR

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apprentice Carpenter We are looking to hire carpenters that have apprentice level experience on commercial sites. These are commerical projects located in the Camden area. The pay range here is $18 ...

5. Data Entry Clerk

🏛️ Chipton-Ross Inc.

📍 Camden, AR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chipton-Ross is seeking a Data Operations Specialist for an opening in Camden, AR. RESPONSIBILITIES Data operations support Filing Scanning Research Data input, and all other duties assigned

6. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Magnolia, AR

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

7. Maintenance Supervisor

🏛️ The Paper Tigers Inc

📍 Camden, AR

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please be sure to finish your application by following the instructions to complete our Culture Index Survey at the bottom of this job description. The Paper Tigers Inc. is seeking an experienced ...

8. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Magnolia, AR

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

9. Hotel General Manager

🏛️ Quality Inn Magnolia, AR

📍 Magnolia, AR

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for a General Manager to oversee 2 properties. The GM would be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the hotel while providing the highest quality service and standards of ...

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Magnolia, AR

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...