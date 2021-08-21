Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Magnolia Dispatch

Job alert: These Magnolia jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Magnolia Dispatch
Magnolia Dispatch
 8 days ago

(MAGNOLIA, AR) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Magnolia companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Magnolia:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1untV2_0bYt6TGv00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Magnolia, AR

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,280 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Magnolia, AR

💰 $3,280 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Triage Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Magnolia, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Magnolia, AR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Apprentice Carpenter

🏛️ Ultimate LLC

📍 Camden, AR

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apprentice Carpenter We are looking to hire carpenters that have apprentice level experience on commercial sites. These are commerical projects located in the Camden area. The pay range here is $18 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Data Entry Clerk

🏛️ Chipton-Ross Inc.

📍 Camden, AR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chipton-Ross is seeking a Data Operations Specialist for an opening in Camden, AR. RESPONSIBILITIES Data operations support Filing Scanning Research Data input, and all other duties assigned

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Magnolia, AR

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Maintenance Supervisor

🏛️ The Paper Tigers Inc

📍 Camden, AR

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please be sure to finish your application by following the instructions to complete our Culture Index Survey at the bottom of this job description. The Paper Tigers Inc. is seeking an experienced ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Magnolia, AR

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Hotel General Manager

🏛️ Quality Inn Magnolia, AR

📍 Magnolia, AR

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for a General Manager to oversee 2 properties. The GM would be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the hotel while providing the highest quality service and standards of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Magnolia, AR

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Magnolia Dispatch

Magnolia Dispatch

Magnolia, AR
58
Followers
176
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Magnolia Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobs#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Unemployment#Ar#Cdl#Forward Air#Triage Staffing#Rn Med Surg#Life Insurance#Data Entry#Chipton#Responsibilities Data#Scanning Research Data#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut#Culture Index Survey#The Paper Tigers Inc
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Marchers across US call on Congress to bolster voting rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of voting rights advocates rallied across the country Saturday to call for sweeping federal laws that would wipe out voting restrictions advancing in some Republican-controlled states that could make it harder to cast a ballot. Many activists view the fight over voting rules as the civil...
Posted by
Reuters

Biden travels to air base to honor U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del., Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden arrived at Dover Air Force Base on Sunday to honor members of the military killed in a suicide bomb attack during the evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan last week. An Islamic State suicide bombing on Thursday killed...
Posted by
Fox News

Facui says COVID vaccination mandates for school children ‘good idea’

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he thinks it’s a good idea amid the surge in coronavirus cases, due the highly contagious delta variant, to mandate COVID vaccinations for students to attend schools. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," the chief medical adviser...
Posted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
Posted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...
NBC News

Unvaccinated, unmasked teacher spreads Covid-19 to elementary school students, CDC reports

An unvaccinated teacher who showed up to her elementary school classroom in Marin County, California, while experiencing symptoms such as "cough, subjective fever, and headache" ended up infecting half of her students with Covid-19 as well as some of their family members, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy