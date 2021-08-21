Hiring Now: These roles are open in Starbuck

(STARBUCK, WA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Starbuck.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Starbuck:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,425-$1,520/Week + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Ryder - Truckload West Oregon

📍 Waitsburg, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Home Weekly - Average $1,425 to $1,520/Week + $5k Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in ...

2. 21-Q Range Sheepherder x4 Prescott, Walla Walla County

🏛️ EMPLOYMENT SECURITY DEPT

📍 Prescott, WA

💰 $1,727 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This H-2A job opportunity is limited to qualified, available workers that are currently eligible to work in the United States, per federal regulation. Job Description This is an H-2A job order for ...

3. Supervisory Fishery Biologist (21-1132)

🏛️ PACIFIC STATES MARINE FISHERIES COMMISSION 820

📍 Pomeroy, WA

💰 $84,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Supervisory Fishery Biologist (21-1132) Location: Pomeroy, WA (99347) Anticipated Start Date: August 2, 2021 Position Type: Full Year, Full Time, Salary/Exempt Benefits Eligible: Yes | www ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2192 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Pomeroy, WA

💰 $2,192 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Pomeroy, WA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 16 weeks Pay: $2192 ...

5. Licensed Massage Therapist

🏛️ Align Massage Therapy

📍 Dayton, WA

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Massage Therapist with minimum of 2 years experience. Has a strong background in kinesiology, myofascial techniques, Structural Integration/Structural Integration techniques, movement ...

6. CDL Team Drivers - Home Weekly - Earn $50k-$80k/Year + $7,500 Sign-On

🏛️ AutoZone - Pasco

📍 Starbuck, WA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AutoZone is Now Hiring Class A CDL Team Drivers! Earn Up to $80k Yearly - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus AutoZone, Inc., the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,600-$1,800/Week + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ James J. Williams Transport

📍 Starbuck, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Tanker Truck Drivers NEW industry-leading pay packages - Weekly Home Time - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Home ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,975 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pomeroy, WA

💰 $1,975 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Pomeroy, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

9. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,350 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pomeroy, WA

💰 $2,350 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Pomeroy, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

10. Registered Nurse | RN | ER (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Dayton, WA

💰 $96 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...