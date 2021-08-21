Cancel
Crouse, NC

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Crouse require no experience

Posted by 
Crouse Bulletin
 8 days ago

(Crouse, NC) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Crouse companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1untV2_0bYt6G2i00

1. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DLT3 Concord, NC (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DLT3 - Concord - 413 Goodman Road, Concord ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Licensed Healthcare Plan Consultant - Entry Level - ( Must live within 25 miles of Huntsville)

🏛️ Alorica

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$15/hour Weekly sales bonus We pay for you to obtain your Health Insurance Sales License DETAILS TO CONSIDER * Training will be onsite at our new location of 9238 Madison Blvd. Ste:900 Madison, AL ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Gastonia, NC

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$20/hr PLUS commissions - no experience required! Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Cherryville, NC

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Lincolnton, NC

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Gastonia, NC

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Gastonia, NC

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Gastonia, NC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Student Drivers and Recent Grad Truck Drivers-- Weekly Home time

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Drivers and Recent DriversBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50K in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Crouse Bulletin

Crouse, NC
With Crouse Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

