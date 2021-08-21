Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Crouse require no experience
(Crouse, NC) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Crouse companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed
🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver
📍 Charlotte, NC
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Delivery Driver - DLT3 Concord, NC (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DLT3 - Concord - 413 Goodman Road, Concord ...
2. Licensed Healthcare Plan Consultant - Entry Level - ( Must live within 25 miles of Huntsville)
🏛️ Alorica
📍 Charlotte, NC
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
$15/hour Weekly sales bonus We pay for you to obtain your Health Insurance Sales License DETAILS TO CONSIDER * Training will be onsite at our new location of 9238 Madison Blvd. Ste:900 Madison, AL ...
3. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately
🏛️ Blue Raven Solar
📍 Gastonia, NC
💰 $75 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
$20/hr PLUS commissions - no experience required! Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the ...
4. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees
🏛️ Tyson Foods
📍 Cherryville, NC
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...
5. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads
📍 Lincolnton, NC
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
6. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 Gastonia, NC
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
7. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Gastonia, NC
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
8. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Gastonia, NC
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
9. Student Drivers and Recent Grad Truck Drivers-- Weekly Home time
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Charlotte, NC
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Drivers and Recent DriversBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50K in Your First Year
