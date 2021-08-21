Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Nogales, AZ) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Nogales are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Regional Sales Representative

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Rustman Agency

📍 Arivaca, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter / Leadership Position

Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available.

Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on ...

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Rio Rico, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

3. Retail Stocking Associate $14.85/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Nogales, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

4. Support Merchandiser - Nogales, AZ

🏛️ American Greetings

📍 Nogales, AZ

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

As a Part-Time Support Merchandiser with American Greetings, you'll be a vital part of our company's purpose; To make the world a more thoughtful and caring place. We are looking for motivated and ...

5. Part Time Care Provider

🏛️ Blue Rose Legacy Home Care

📍 Green Valley, AZ

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring compassionate people to provide care in our clients' homes. We service Tucson, Green Valley, Oro Valley, and all surrounding areas. Free weekly Covid testing and Personal Protective ...

6. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Amado, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

7. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Amado, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...