Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nogales, AZ

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Posted by 
Nogales Times
Nogales Times
 8 days ago

(Nogales, AZ) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Nogales are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYt6EHG00

1. Regional Sales Representative

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Rustman Agency

📍 Arivaca, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter / Leadership Position \n Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. \n Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Rio Rico, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Retail Stocking Associate $14.85/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Nogales, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Support Merchandiser - Nogales, AZ

🏛️ American Greetings

📍 Nogales, AZ

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

As a Part-Time Support Merchandiser with American Greetings, you'll be a vital part of our company's purpose; To make the world a more thoughtful and caring place. We are looking for motivated and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Part Time Care Provider

🏛️ Blue Rose Legacy Home Care

📍 Green Valley, AZ

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring compassionate people to provide care in our clients' homes. We service Tucson, Green Valley, Oro Valley, and all surrounding areas. Free weekly Covid testing and Personal Protective ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Amado, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Amado, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Nogales Times

Nogales Times

Nogales, AZ
55
Followers
385
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nogales Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nogales, AZ
City
Green Valley, AZ
City
Oro Valley, AZ
City
Amado, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arivaca#Uncapped#Az American#American Greetings#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy