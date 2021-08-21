Cancel
Richmond, VA

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Richmond Voice
Richmond Voice
 8 days ago

(Richmond, VA) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bYt6DOX00

1. Senior Channel Account Manager, GFI Software (Remote) - $150,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Richmond, VA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, GFI Software. Have you got what it takes

2. Member Service Specialist - Work from Home

🏛️ Advancea

📍 Richmond, VA

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advancea Member Service Specialist Mission The Member Service Specialist will champion the company brand, mission, and value proposition through connecting with association members and helping them ...

3. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Richmond, VA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

4. Commissioned Sales Rep (Remote)

🏛️ Thrilling Foods

📍 Richmond, VA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thrilling Foods makes Bakon™, the plant-based bacon people actually want to eat. Check out our reviews - this stuff is the real deal. Even hardcore canivores love it, and most businesses who've ...

5. Customer Care Representative $15.50

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Richmond, VA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now hiring for an amazing healthcare/insurance company for remote opportunities for call center representatives starting at $15.50/hr for Monday-Friday position from 8am - 6 pm. Send resume to mcoyle ...

6. Call Center Representative

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Richmond, VA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aerotek is hiring for 20 Remote Customer Service Reps to work with a large healthcare call center in Richmond, VA! This is a great opportunity to get your foot in the door with a reputable insurance ...

7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Tuckahoe, VA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

8. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Tuckahoe, VA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

9. Customer Service Agent

🏛️ Williams Sonoma

📍 Richmond, VA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Williams-Sonoma Inc. Seasonal Full-Time Customer Service Agents Work from Home! Job Description: Why you and why us? Who are our Customer Service Agents ? They are people who truly care about ...

10. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Richmond, VA

🏛️ Anomaly Squared

📍 Richmond, VA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Anomaly Squared is growing again and if you're looking to join a fun, laid back environment that provides opportunities for personal and professional growth, please consider applying. A² is an ...

