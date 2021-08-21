Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Philomath, OR) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Corvallis, OR

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

2. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Corvallis, OR

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

3. Administrative Assistant - Albany

🏛️ RISE INC FAMILY

📍 Albany, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Experienced Job Location Albany, OR - Albany, OR Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $15.00 - $15.00 Hourly Travel Percentage Negligible ...

4. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Work From Home

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Corvallis, OR

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Agent individual to help us grow our sales force in the area. No experience is required and growth opportunities available! We are currently offering Telesales and work ...

5. Job Coach - Salem

🏛️ RISE INC FAMILY

📍 Salem, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Salem, OR - Salem, OR Remote Type N/A Position Type Part Time Education Level High School Salary Range $15.00 - $15.00 Hourly Travel Percentage Undisclosed Job ...

6. Online Educator (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Corvallis, OR

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#[remote_location] Online Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity Tutors is a fast-growing ...