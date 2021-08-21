Work remotely in Briggsdale — these positions are open now

(Briggsdale, CO) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Not for the Lazy!! - Virtual Field Sales Agent - Remote Work - Mortgage Protection Insurance

🏛️ The Jackson Insurance Group at Quility Holdings LLC

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you tired of working for someone else, building their dream while you sacrifice your own? Do you dream of the day quality family time not only means something, but HAPPENS? Would you love to find ...

2. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Eaton, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

3. 17/hr Remote Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: REMOTE Customer Service Representative position fielding health insurance related calls. Pay : $17/hr Start Date: 10/4/2021 Skills: Primary duties may include, but are not limited to ...

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

5. Work at Home Sales Representative

🏛️ Activus Digital

📍 Evans, CO

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you having a hard time finding a job because you need to be home for your kids online schooling? Currently this position is full time and completely remote! You will need to have your own ...

6. Customer Service Rep (Work from Home) CO

🏛️ MRI

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**WORK FROM HOME** **DENTAL EXPERIENCE IS A PLUS & MUCH DESIRED** **CALL CENTER/HIGH VOLUME TELEPHONE EXPERIENCE & HEALTHCARE/DENTAL** **$18.00 PER HOUR (ENGLISH) or $18.50 PER HOUR W/LANGUAGE DIFF ...

7. REMOTE - Customer Service Representative

🏛️ TTEC Services Corporation

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative We're hiring and are looking to connect with you to help us deliver exceptional customer service experiences as a Customer Service Representative, a work from home ...

8. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

9. Licensed Commercial Insurance Sales Representative - Remote

🏛️ Ingmire-Phillips Insurance Inc

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*** Colorado candidates only! While this position is remote, we are needing someone with the ability to meet face-to-face with clients and prospects in Colorado on a regular basis. Maintain Your Momentum ...

10. Financial Services - Part-Time & Entry Level - 100% Remote!

🏛️ FIVE RINGS FINANCIAL

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales & Marketing Representative - Financial Services - Work Remotely to join our team In Northern Colorado beyond just Ft. Collins - searching for associates in Greeley, Longmont ...