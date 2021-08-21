Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Briggsdale, CO

Work remotely in Briggsdale — these positions are open now

Posted by 
Briggsdale Digest
Briggsdale Digest
 8 days ago

(Briggsdale, CO) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bYt6AkM00

1. Not for the Lazy!! - Virtual Field Sales Agent - Remote Work - Mortgage Protection Insurance

🏛️ The Jackson Insurance Group at Quility Holdings LLC

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you tired of working for someone else, building their dream while you sacrifice your own? Do you dream of the day quality family time not only means something, but HAPPENS? Would you love to find ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Eaton, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. 17/hr Remote Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: REMOTE Customer Service Representative position fielding health insurance related calls. Pay : $17/hr Start Date: 10/4/2021 Skills: Primary duties may include, but are not limited to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Work at Home Sales Representative

🏛️ Activus Digital

📍 Evans, CO

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you having a hard time finding a job because you need to be home for your kids online schooling? Currently this position is full time and completely remote! You will need to have your own ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Customer Service Rep (Work from Home) CO

🏛️ MRI

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**WORK FROM HOME** **DENTAL EXPERIENCE IS A PLUS & MUCH DESIRED** **CALL CENTER/HIGH VOLUME TELEPHONE EXPERIENCE & HEALTHCARE/DENTAL** **$18.00 PER HOUR (ENGLISH) or $18.50 PER HOUR W/LANGUAGE DIFF ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. REMOTE - Customer Service Representative

🏛️ TTEC Services Corporation

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative We're hiring and are looking to connect with you to help us deliver exceptional customer service experiences as a Customer Service Representative, a work from home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Licensed Commercial Insurance Sales Representative - Remote

🏛️ Ingmire-Phillips Insurance Inc

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*** Colorado candidates only! While this position is remote, we are needing someone with the ability to meet face-to-face with clients and prospects in Colorado on a regular basis. Maintain Your Momentum ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Financial Services - Part-Time & Entry Level - 100% Remote!

🏛️ FIVE RINGS FINANCIAL

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales & Marketing Representative - Financial Services - Work Remotely to join our team In Northern Colorado beyond just Ft. Collins - searching for associates in Greeley, Longmont ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Briggsdale Digest

Briggsdale Digest

Briggsdale, CO
10
Followers
201
Post
868
Views
ABOUT

With Briggsdale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longmont, CO
City
Briggsdale, CO
City
Greeley, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Work#Prudential Insurance#Working Remotely#Home Sales#Dealerpolicy#Remote Customer Service#Spanish#Az Co#Home Rrb#Rings Financial Greeley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy