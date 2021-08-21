Cancel
Newcastle, WY

Job alert: These Newcastle jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Newcastle Updates
Newcastle Updates
 8 days ago

(NEWCASTLE, WY) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Newcastle.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Newcastle:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bYt69ws00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Newcastle, WY

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Newcastle)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Newcastle, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1700 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Newcastle, WY

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Medical Lab Technician for an exciting Travel Allied job in Newcastle, WY. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1700 / Week Medical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. HSNU11-2021-01254-County Nurse Manager-Newcastle

🏛️ State of Wyoming

📍 Newcastle, WY

💰 $7,074 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HSNU11-2021-01254-County Nurse Manager-Newcastle Print ( Apply HSNU11-2021-01254-County Nurse Manager-Newcastle Salary $5,489.88 - $7,074.60 Monthly Location Newcastle, WY Job Type Full Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,400-$1,800/Week + Benefits

🏛️ Navajo Express - Doubles

📍 Newcastle, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Experienced CDL-A Drivers! Consistently Earn $1,400-$1,800/Week - Excellent Benefits - Dedicated Runs! Our growth and commitment to our drivers continues in 2021, with big plans on the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL A OTR Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 Newcastle, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR 48 states (no Northeast) * * OTR positions start at 48 cpm + 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability. * $1,400 $1,800/week * * 2+ weeks out ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Osage, WY

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL A Western Regional Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 Newcastle, WY

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REGIONAL Western 11 * * Regional positions start at 44 cpm 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability * * $1,200-$1,600/week * 1-2 weeks out based ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $80,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Schuster Co

📍 Newcastle, WY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Truck Drivers Average $80,000 Yearly - Great Home Time - Excellent Benefits Interested in driving for Schuster Co? Apply Now! Pay & Benefits: * Average $80,000 yearly

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Newcastle, WY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Newcastle Updates

Newcastle Updates

Newcastle, WY
ABOUT

With Newcastle Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

