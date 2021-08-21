Hiring Now: These roles are open in Burkesville

(BURKESVILLE, KY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Burkesville.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Burkesville:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Dubre, KY

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg / Telemetry - $2,925 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Glasgow, KY

💰 $2,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg / Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Glasgow, Kentucky. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg / Telemetry * Discipline: RN * ...

3. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Albany)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Albany, KY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Glasgow, KY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

5. Stocker / Merchandiser (Full-time)

🏛️ ProVantage Corporate Solutions

📍 Monticello, KY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is located in Somerset, KY. Night Shift A: 8 PM - 5 AM (Over-night, Saturday - Wednesday) Night Shift B: 10 PM- 7 AM (Over-night, Monday - Friday), 8 PM - 5 AM Thursday - Friday) Pay ...

6. EMK Assembler | 1st & 2nd

🏛️ Luttrell Staffing Group

📍 Burkesville, KY

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

"To succeed, work hard, never give up." - Walt Disney Are you looking for a steady job with a steady pay check? Now Hiring for Light Industrial Assemblers for Electric Mills Kentucky (EMK) in ...

7. Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ T-ROC

📍 Tompkinsville, KY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**Overview****Retail Sales Associate****$10.50 PER HOUR, PLUS UNCAPPED COMMISSION**START YOUR CAREER WITH T-ROC and our brand partner Walmart. It is only the BEGINNING...DO YOU HAVE THE GIFT TO GAB??Do ...

8. Mortgage Loan Assistant

🏛️ The Matthew Stevens Team at Ross Mortgage

📍 Glasgow, KY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a skilled mortgage loan officer assistant to join our top-producing team and assist our mortgage loan origination officers. This position requires a unique mix of sales and ...

9. Automotive Technicians

🏛️ Carvana

📍 Hilham, TN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Carvana is hiring automotive technicians! Start at $16/hr and up (based on experience) We're looking for all levels of Automotive Technicians who want to work in a fun, fast-paced production ...

10. Amazon Package Sorter - Flexible Shifts

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Glens Fork, KY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Campbellsville, KY Hourly pay rate: Up to ...