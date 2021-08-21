Job alert: These jobs are open in Red Lodge

(RED LODGE, MT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Red Lodge.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Red Lodge:

1. MT - Acute Care/ED CNA - 12hr Nights - $31.85 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Red Lodge, MT

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Acute Care/ED CNA/Ward Clerk - nightsUnder general supervision and according to established policies and procedures, provides clerical support for assigned unit. In doing so, transcribes physician ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Administrative - $2,110 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Red Lodge, MT

💰 $2,110 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Administrative for a travel nursing job in Red Lodge, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Administrative * Discipline: RN * Start ...

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Red Lodge)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Red Lodge, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Registered Nurse - Home Health - 13 Week Contract ($1850/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Red Lodge, MT

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients who may be permanently disabled, recovering from major surgery, or suffering from chronic illnesses in the comfort of their own ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - Home Health - $2,240 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Red Lodge, MT

💰 $2,240 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Skyline Med Staff Home Health is seeking a travel nurse RN Home Health for a travel nursing job in Red Lodge, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Home Health * Discipline: RN * Start ...

6. CNA 3 - 12hr night shifts per week 13 Weeks 189963

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Red Lodge, MT

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Company Overview: Our current needs are Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Job Summary No travel experience is necessary ...