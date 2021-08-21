Cancel
Red Lodge, MT

Job alert: These jobs are open in Red Lodge

Posted by 
Red Lodge Daily
 8 days ago

(RED LODGE, MT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Red Lodge.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Red Lodge:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bYt67BQ00

1. MT - Acute Care/ED CNA - 12hr Nights - $31.85 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Red Lodge, MT

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Acute Care/ED CNA/Ward Clerk - nightsUnder general supervision and according to established policies and procedures, provides clerical support for assigned unit. In doing so, transcribes physician ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Administrative - $2,110 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Red Lodge, MT

💰 $2,110 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Administrative for a travel nursing job in Red Lodge, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Administrative * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Red Lodge)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Red Lodge, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Registered Nurse - Home Health - 13 Week Contract ($1850/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Red Lodge, MT

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients who may be permanently disabled, recovering from major surgery, or suffering from chronic illnesses in the comfort of their own ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - Home Health - $2,240 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Red Lodge, MT

💰 $2,240 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Skyline Med Staff Home Health is seeking a travel nurse RN Home Health for a travel nursing job in Red Lodge, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Home Health * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CNA 3 - 12hr night shifts per week 13 Weeks 189963

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Red Lodge, MT

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Company Overview: Our current needs are Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Job Summary No travel experience is necessary ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Red Lodge Daily

Red Lodge, MT
ABOUT

With Red Lodge Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Travel Nursing #U S Economy #Mt Acute Care #Vivian #Stability Healthcare #Rn Administrative #Nurse Home Health #Rn Home Health
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

