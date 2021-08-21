Ready for a change? These Kaibito jobs are accepting applications

(KAIBITO, AZ) Companies in Kaibito are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kaibito:

1. RN - ER

🏛️ Southwest Healthcare Staffing You L

📍 Tuba City, AZ

💰 $5,280 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Southwest Healthcare Staffing You LLC Contract is for 36 hours at $3,240/wk. That is $90/hr. 12 week contract (includes per diem) It is common for contracts to be extended here and to work more than ...

2. AZ - ER flexible days/eves/nites & weekends - $89.17 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Tuba City, AZ

💰 $89 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shared housing units at $600 per month, based on availability. No family or pets allowed in housing. Services provided to the community include comprehensive inpatient/outpatient emergency services ...

3. AZ - OR Surgical Tech - $50.95 /HR **12 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Tuba City, AZ

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position requires rotational scheduling and on-call (night, weekend, and holiday) coverage upon successful completion of established didactic and clinical requirements, required exams, and the ...

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Page)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Page, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Page, AZ

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Page, AZ

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $12.00 - $13.00 /hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21 Shift: Part-time job ...

7. HVAC Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Lake Powell Resorts and Marinas

📍 Page, AZ

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$1,000 Sign On Bonus Eligible! Position Summary: The HVAC Maintenance Worker is responsible for the operation, repair, maintenance, and installation of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and ...

8. Automotive Service Technician

🏛️ B&L AUTOMOTIVE

📍 Page, AZ

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking ​an Automotive Service Technician to become an integral part of our team! You will diagnose, adjust, repair, and overhaul automotive vehicles. Responsibilities: * Diagnose ...

9. General Manager

🏛️ Sonic Drive In

📍 Page, AZ

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sonic is now hiring a General Manager in Page, AZ! Starting salary is $55,000 a year! As a SONIC Drive-In Manager, you are responsible for overseeing and managing the daily operations of the Drive-In ...

10. CDL A Truck Driver - Home Weekly!

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Kaibito, AZ

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...