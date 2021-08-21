Cancel
Quincy, CA

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Quincy

Posted by 
Quincy Times
Quincy Times
 8 days ago

(QUINCY, CA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Quincy companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Quincy:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bYt63eW00

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/21/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Belden, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $4065 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Quincy, CA

💰 $4,065 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Standard Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Quincy, CA. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $4065 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Merchandiser - Start at $19.50/Hour - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Golden Brands - Truckee, CA - Merchandiser

📍 Sierra City, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GOLDEN BRANDS IS NOW HIRING Merchandisers in Truckee, CA Medical, Dental, Vision Our Default Plan is Free to our Employees, their Spouses, and their Kids! Start at $19.50/Hour + Overtime Monthly Car ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CA - Occupational Therapist - $36.95 - $47.16/HR **PERMANENT POSITION**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Quincy, CA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The occupational therapist is a qualified person who directs, supervises, evaluates, and provides occupational therapy services to patients in the acute, swing and outpatient settings as prescribed ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Inspector Surveyor

🏛️ Insurance Risk Services

📍 Strawberry Valley, CA

💰 $80 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Independent Contractors to perform Insurance based Residential and Commercial Property surveys in Strawberry Valley , CA. We have immediate work available in all Counties of California

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Outside Sales Consultant

🏛️ Hattori Hanzo Shears

📍 Westwood, CA

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NEW YEAR, NEW CAREER... This OUTSIDE SALES position is unlike any other. It takes a SPECIAL PERSON with a VERY UNIQUE set of SKILLS. Here at Hattori Hanzo Shears , we love to sell Scissors and we're ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Desktop Support Technician

🏛️ ProTechnical

📍 Portola, CA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Desktop Support Technician to join our team! You will resolve computer-related issues in a professional environment with exceptional tools, technologies along side of like-minded ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Superintendent - Luxury Commercial - Beverly Hills

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Westwood, CA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Superintendent - Luxury Commercial - Beverly Hills We are an established and industry-leading general contractor that has been in business for over 35 years! We specialize in the luxury commercial ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Direct Support Professional DSP

🏛️ Work4Good

📍 Westwood, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Direct Support Professional Staff The DSP position is a variable hour, PRN or part-time hourly position assisting and supporting adults with developmental disabilities out in the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Program Director

🏛️ Work4Good

📍 Westwood, CA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Program Director Work 4 Good, Los Angeles, CA We are looking for an experienced Program Director with knowledge regarding implementing the foundational groundwork for our program. We have our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Quincy Times

Quincy Times

ABOUT

With Quincy Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

