Hazleton, PA

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Hazleton

Hazleton Digest
 8 days ago

(HAZLETON, PA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Hazleton companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hazleton:


1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,168 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Hazleton, PA

💰 $3,168 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Hazleton, Pennsylvania. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Clerk Typist 2 (SCI Coal Township)

🏛️ Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

📍 Coal Township, PA

💰 $46,162 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Clerk Typist 2 (SCI Coal Township) Print ( Apply Clerk Typist 2 (SCI Coal Township) Salary $31,394.00 - $46,162.00 Annually Location Northumberland County, PA Job Type Non-Civil Service Permanent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Assembly Worker

🏛️ Bear Staffing

📍 Tobyhanna, PA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* $18.00 - $20.00 per hour * Medical Benefits * Temporary Position Bear Staffing Services is seeking Warehouse Associates to join our team in the Tobyhanna, PA area. Shift: 10 To 12-Hour shift Weekend ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Packaging Specialist

🏛️ Niktor

📍 Hazleton, PA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Packaging Specialist III / Packaging Technician Location: 400 Stony Creek Road, Hazle Township, PA 18202 Duration: 5 Months Contract Client: Cargill Job Description: Packaging Technician ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Logistics & Customer Coordinator

🏛️ Valley Distributing & Storage Company

📍 Wilkes-Barre, PA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Time Logistics & Customer Coordinator Valley Distributing is searching for a professional, highly detail-oriented candidate who is passionate about providing exceptional service to the customers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Package Sorter - Amazon - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Hazleton, PA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Hazleton Township, PA Hourly pay rate: Up to $17.50 Immediate openings available now. Amazon ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Amazon DSP - Package Delivery Driver

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Hazleton, PA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DAE3 Hazle Township, PA (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DAE3 - Hazle Township - 2150 North ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Security Officer - Evenings/Overnights/Weekends

🏛️ GardaWorld Security Services U.S.

📍 Wilkes-Barre, PA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description JOB SNAPSHOT - Now Hiring Job Title: Security Guard - Evenings, Overnights, or Weekends! Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA Environment: Distribution Center, Warehouse Hourly Pay Rate: $15.00 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Class A OTR Lease Purchase-No Credit Check, No Money Down-$1 Buyout

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Wilkes-Barre, PA

💰 $4,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Lease Purchase with no money down, no credit check and drivers actually own the truck at the end of the lease. This is running reefer trailer OTR-dry van available as well. Minimum of 6 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Wilkes-Barre, PA

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

