Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumming, GA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Cumming

Posted by 
Cumming Dispatch
Cumming Dispatch
 8 days ago

(CUMMING, GA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Cumming.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cumming:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYt5zQg00

1. Home Daily Flex | Guaranteed $1,100 Per Week

🏛️ Ruan Transportation

📍 Dacula, GA

💰 $1,100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HOME DAILY FLEX | GUARANTEED $1,100 PER WEEK | DACULA, GA Sign On Bonus: $10,000 Call (844) 837-6770 or Apply Online About the Job This truck driving position based in Dacula, GA, delivers groceries ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Account Coordinator

🏛️ RemX

📍 Tucker, GA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description RemX Specialty Staffing is looking for a Customer Account Coordinator for our client in Atlanta. This person will be working with business clients to ensure customer satisfaction through ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Sugar Hill, GA

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $15.00 an hour R15669 Sales Representative 3630 Swiftwater Park Drive, Suwanee, Georgia 30024 Job Description ROLE NAME: TruGreen® Neighborhood Lawn Consultant HEADLINE: Make More Green ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Front Office/ Admin Needed for Upscale Anti-Aging Medical Practice

🏛️ New Vitality Medical

📍 Alpharetta, GA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Well established Anti-Aging/Integrative Medical practice in Alpharetta, GA is looking for a Front Office/Patient Coordinator. We are a high end, cash-based practice and we do not accept insurance

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Amazon DSP - Package Delivery Driver

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Cumming, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DGT2 Duluth, GA (Starting Pay $16.50 /hr+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DGT2 - Duluth, GA - 4000 Venture Drive, Duluth, GA, 30096-5035, United States ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Landscaping Worker

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Cumming, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $16.00 an hour R15580 Lawn Specialist 535 Industrial Way, Cumming, Georgia 30040 Job Description Do you like being outdoors? Do you like a job where every day is different? The Specialist ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Cumming, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Package Handler (Hiring for Immediate Openings) - Earn up to $15.50/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Oakwood, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate: Up to $15.50, plus $1,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 prior to 10/3/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Shift Manager

🏛️ Bojangles

📍 Buford, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bojangles is a Fair Chance Employer Are you looking to take your management and supervisor skills to the next level? Join the Bojangles Restaurants, Inc. team and be part of an Authentic Southern ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Part Time Retail Sales Consultant

🏛️ AT & T

📍 Roswell, GA

💰 $30,725 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great things are in store! Our part-time careers allow you to optimize your earning potential by working during the stores busiest times, including evening and weekend hours. Excellent pay and fewer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cumming Dispatch

Cumming Dispatch

Cumming, GA
49
Followers
180
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cumming Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duluth, GA
City
Cumming, GA
City
Dacula, GA
City
Suwanee, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Alpharetta, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Trugreen Sugar Hill#Front Office Admin#Amazon#Ga 4000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
Florida StateCBS News

Masks ordered for most Florida students, defying DeSantis

St. Petersburg, Florida — Just over half of Florida's 2.8 million public school students now face mandates to wear masks in classrooms as a courtroom battle continues over efforts by Governor Ron DeSantis to leave such decisions up to parents. A majority of school board members in Orange County told...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy