Hiring Now: These roles are open in Cumming

(CUMMING, GA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Cumming.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cumming:

1. Home Daily Flex | Guaranteed $1,100 Per Week

🏛️ Ruan Transportation

📍 Dacula, GA

💰 $1,100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HOME DAILY FLEX | GUARANTEED $1,100 PER WEEK | DACULA, GA Sign On Bonus: $10,000 Call (844) 837-6770 or Apply Online About the Job This truck driving position based in Dacula, GA, delivers groceries ...

2. Customer Account Coordinator

🏛️ RemX

📍 Tucker, GA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description RemX Specialty Staffing is looking for a Customer Account Coordinator for our client in Atlanta. This person will be working with business clients to ensure customer satisfaction through ...

3. Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Sugar Hill, GA

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $15.00 an hour R15669 Sales Representative 3630 Swiftwater Park Drive, Suwanee, Georgia 30024 Job Description ROLE NAME: TruGreen® Neighborhood Lawn Consultant HEADLINE: Make More Green ...

4. Front Office/ Admin Needed for Upscale Anti-Aging Medical Practice

🏛️ New Vitality Medical

📍 Alpharetta, GA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Well established Anti-Aging/Integrative Medical practice in Alpharetta, GA is looking for a Front Office/Patient Coordinator. We are a high end, cash-based practice and we do not accept insurance

5. Amazon DSP - Package Delivery Driver

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Cumming, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DGT2 Duluth, GA (Starting Pay $16.50 /hr+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DGT2 - Duluth, GA - 4000 Venture Drive, Duluth, GA, 30096-5035, United States ...

6. Landscaping Worker

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Cumming, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $16.00 an hour R15580 Lawn Specialist 535 Industrial Way, Cumming, Georgia 30040 Job Description Do you like being outdoors? Do you like a job where every day is different? The Specialist ...

7. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Cumming, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

8. Package Handler (Hiring for Immediate Openings) - Earn up to $15.50/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Oakwood, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate: Up to $15.50, plus $1,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 prior to 10/3/2021

9. Shift Manager

🏛️ Bojangles

📍 Buford, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bojangles is a Fair Chance Employer Are you looking to take your management and supervisor skills to the next level? Join the Bojangles Restaurants, Inc. team and be part of an Authentic Southern ...

10. Part Time Retail Sales Consultant

🏛️ AT & T

📍 Roswell, GA

💰 $30,725 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great things are in store! Our part-time careers allow you to optimize your earning potential by working during the stores busiest times, including evening and weekend hours. Excellent pay and fewer ...