Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Ottawa

(OTTAWA, KS) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Ottawa.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ottawa:

1. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Ottawa, KS

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Rehabilitation - $2,038 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Gardner, KS

💰 $2,038 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Rehabilitation for a travel nursing job in Gardner, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Rehabilitation * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09 ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Ottawa, KS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Admin Assistant

🏛️ PeopleLink Staffing Solutions

📍 Olathe, KS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Peoplelink Staffing Solutions in partnership with a prominent client in Olathe, KS within the mechanical assembly industry. Administrative Assistant Job Summary: * $15 - $18 an hour * 1st shift: 7AM ...

5. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Olathe, KS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SUMMARY Are you an experienced customer service representative looking for a great job in Overland Park, KS? Well, look no further! Staffmark, partnered with Bushnell, is looking to add an ...

6. Regional Order Processor - KC or FL - 109275

🏛️ Allied OneSource

📍 Lenexa, KS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Do you have at least 3 years of excellent customer support experience? Are you detail oriented and have strong verbal and written communication skills? Apply today!! * Hours: M-F, 8-5 - work from ...

7. $2000 Bonus - Amazon DSP Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Edgerton, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DMC3 Shawnee, KS (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DMC3 - Shawnee - 4054 Powell Drive ...

8. Security Guard - Walk In Interviews

🏛️ GardaWorld Security Services U.S.

📍 Edgerton, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description HIRING EVENT! On the spot interviews every Wednesday from 9AM to 3PM! 6700 Antioch Rd, Suite 140 Merriam, KS 66204 JOB SNAPSHOT - Now Hiring Job Title: Security Officer Hourly Pay ...

9. Crew Member or Sales Associate

🏛️ Club Car Wash

📍 Ottawa, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

COMPANY PROFILE Club Car Wash is one of the fastest growing tunnel car wash companies in the United States. We currently operate 38+ stores throughout Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, and Iowa and plan to ...

10. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Olathe, KS

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...