Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Farlington

(FARLINGTON, KS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Farlington companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Farlington:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn Up to $1,375/Week

🏛️ Paschall Truck Lines - Midwest Regional

📍 Arcadia, KS

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Dedicated Opportunity - Home Weekends! Up to $1,375/Week Minimum Pay Protection + $5k Transition Bonus PTL - 85 years in business and growing. Ask us about our new pay ...

2. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $4248 per week in MO

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Nevada, MO

💰 $4,248 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. Sales Representative Account Manager

🏛️ The Zeal Agencies, a Globe Life agency

📍 Pittsburg, KS

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The new Sales Professional's role is to engage in personal sales and develop through company provided marketing techniques in their local territory. As the skills improve, and the sales professional ...

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Pittsburg, KS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

5. Jail Adminstrator

🏛️ Vernon County Sheriff

📍 Nevada, MO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING! The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is now taking applications for the following full-time postion: Jail Adminstrator: $18-$19/hr POST Certified Preferred Transportation Officer: $11.43 ...

6. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Nevada, MO

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

7. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Kevin Bull Inc

📍 Lamar, MO

💰 $31,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer service representative working in a fast paced insurance office. Duties include answering phones, processing payments, and keeping up with client's general needs.

8. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ KVC

📍 Pittsburg, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KVC Kansas is looking for energetic, positive, caring professionals to join our team. If you are looking for a rewarding career and a compassionate work environment - KVC is the place for you! We all ...

9. Security Officer - Unarmed $15.00/hr Pittsburg, KS

🏛️ Brosnan Risk Consultants

📍 Pittsburg, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Security Professionals Needed, HIRING NOW Brosnan Risk Consultants is hiring Security Professionals for the Walmart in Pittsburg, KS. Advancement opportunities are based on abilities and quality of ...

10. Material Handler

🏛️ Archer Daniels Midland

📍 Deerfield, MO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a full-time hourly (non-union) position with Growth Potential! Work is done primarily on rotating shifts with the possibility of overtime and regular weekend work. Shifts rotate between 7 AM ...