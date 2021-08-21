Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucumcari, NM

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Tucumcari

Posted by 
Tucumcari Dispatch
Tucumcari Dispatch
 8 days ago

(TUCUMCARI, NM) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Tucumcari.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tucumcari:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bYt5t8K00

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 San Jon, NM

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Senior Trial Attorney

🏛️ NM District Attorneys Association

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $82,867 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The 10th District Attorneys Office is URGENTLY HIRING!!!! Job Duties: Incumbent may handle all levels of crimes. May undertake special projects such as community education projects and law ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Tucumcari)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,890 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $3,890 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Tucumcari, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

5. NM-Ultrasound-8V - $55.41 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

13 weeks assignment, 2 years' experience in current specialty required . Must be a team player, flexible and accustomed to fast paced environment. Must have successfully completed at least one 13 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - Local

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver

🏛️ Roehl Transport Inc

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A OTR FLATBED TRUCK DRIVER JOBS Get Flexible Home Time & Earn More - Like $1,200+ Weekly Pay! Second Driver Pay Increase of 2021! Company Drivers add thousands of dollars to your annual earnings ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Tucumcari Dispatch

Tucumcari Dispatch

Tucumcari, NM
24
Followers
168
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tucumcari Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Tucumcari, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Truck Drivers#Wd Logistics#Llc#District Attorneys Office#Vivian#Coast Medical Service#Forward Air#U S Xpress#Cdl A Flatbed Truck#Otr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
Florida StateCBS News

Masks ordered for most Florida students, defying DeSantis

St. Petersburg, Florida — Just over half of Florida's 2.8 million public school students now face mandates to wear masks in classrooms as a courtroom battle continues over efforts by Governor Ron DeSantis to leave such decisions up to parents. A majority of school board members in Orange County told...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy