Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Tucumcari

(TUCUMCARI, NM) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Tucumcari.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tucumcari:

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 San Jon, NM

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

2. Senior Trial Attorney

🏛️ NM District Attorneys Association

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $82,867 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The 10th District Attorneys Office is URGENTLY HIRING!!!! Job Duties: Incumbent may handle all levels of crimes. May undertake special projects such as community education projects and law ...

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Tucumcari)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,890 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $3,890 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Tucumcari, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

5. NM-Ultrasound-8V - $55.41 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

13 weeks assignment, 2 years' experience in current specialty required . Must be a team player, flexible and accustomed to fast paced environment. Must have successfully completed at least one 13 ...

6. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

7. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - Local

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

9. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver

🏛️ Roehl Transport Inc

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A OTR FLATBED TRUCK DRIVER JOBS Get Flexible Home Time & Earn More - Like $1,200+ Weekly Pay! Second Driver Pay Increase of 2021! Company Drivers add thousands of dollars to your annual earnings ...

10. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...