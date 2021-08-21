Cancel
Tampa, FL

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Tampa

Posted by 
Tampa Times
 8 days ago

(TAMPA, FL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Tampa.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tampa:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYt5rMs00

1. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work From Home Sales Representative - No Cold Calls - Part / Full Time

🏛️ The Graham Agency

📍 Riverview, FL

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Company The Graham Agency focuses on providing mortgage protection coverage to protect homeowners who are concerned about making their mortgage payments in the event of unexpected tragedy (death ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Practice Leader- Property Insurance Sales

🏛️ Covered by SAGE

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Practice Leader- Property Insurance Sales Covered by Sage is looking for an exceptional Practice Leader to build our Property Insurance Sales Vertical. Kindly apply only if a. You have a relevant ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Senior Channel Account Manager, GFI Software (Remote) - $150,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, GFI Software. Have you got what it takes

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Professional Mover - Up to $30/hour!

🏛️ College Hunks Hauling Junk - Franchise dba College Hunks Hauling Junk

📍 Mango, FL

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Mover for College HUNKS Hauling Junk and College HUNKS Moving, you are the first point of contact for clients on the job. You will have the chance to educate clients about our exceptional ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Bi-Lingual Sales Consultant, Claim Researcher

🏛️ Lauth Investigations International

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You're driven by success and have a principled approach to work. You network on all levels and understand the art of establishing and maintaining trustworthy relationships. Your entrepreneurial ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ iHire

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are excited to announce this amazing opportunity to join our growing team! As a Support Specialist you would be responsible for providing exceptional service and ongoing support to not only our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Administrative Assistant- Entry Level

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Lakeland, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE NEED: Staffmark is currently hiring for an entry level Administrative Assistant at a busy distribution center in Lakeland. * Provide personal secretarial services and administrative ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Wireless Sales Manager

🏛️ Wireless Advocates

📍 Lutz, FL

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wireless Sales Expert (F/T - Costco Channel) Posted Date3 weeks ago(7/30/2021 4:53 PM) Requisition ID 2021-32604 Category Retail Stores Kiosk/Location : Location US-FL-Lutz Job Locations US-FL-Lutz ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Tampa Times

